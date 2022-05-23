ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Man killed son in DWI crash near Elizabeth City, authorities say

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RPapj_0fneOSqd00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder after killing his son in a DWI crash over the weekend north of Elizabeth City, authorities say.

It happened Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 158 near Blindman Road.

Sgt. Beau Daniel with North Carolina Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Elizabeth City resident William Harford Jr. was heading west on 158 at the time when he veered left into the eastbound lane.

The driver of a van in the westbound lane, Norfolk resident Arnaul Melgar, tried to avoid Harford’s car but was struck.

Daniel says Harford’s son, 5-year-old William Kenneth Harford, died at the scene. His other son, a 7-year-old, was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for treatment of moderate injuries. Both children were wearing seat belts and the 5-year-old was in a booster, Daniel said.

Meanwhile a passenger in the van was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

Harford was charged with second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, driving while revoked for previous DWI, reckless driving, driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel says Harford was impaired on drugs and a rolled up dollar bill with powdery substance was found in Harford’s car.

Harford, who has two previous DWI convictions, is currently in the Albemarle District Jail on a $300,000 secured bond. He’s due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

More details released in crash that injured five people in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say one of five people injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on a busy Greenville street remains in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center. The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says five people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, charged with murder

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Pitt County man has been arrested and charged in the murder of another man that occurred Wednesday night. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Mozingo’s Corner Stop. Deputies arrived to find Jaquan Davis, 21, of Greenville lying in […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Man who fled from traffic stop sought

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. On Monday shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officer C. Roberts was on patrol in the area of highways 48 and 158 when he noticed a driver traveling higher than the posted speed. When Roberts turned to follow the...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

Suspicious Greenville death turns into murder with husband now charged

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A suspicious death on Tuesday in Greenville has turned into a homicide with the victim’s husband charged with murder. Greenville police say Lawrence Guttierrez was arrested early this morning in Biloxi, Mississippi. Tuesday afternoon police said they were contacted by concerned coworkers of Tavara Guttierrez...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Reckless Driving#Children S Hospital
WNCT

New Bern man sentenced to 12 years in prison for armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. –  A New Bern man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years (144 months) in prison for committing an armed robbery of the Five Points Gas Station in New Bern. On February 16, Quamaine Donell Smith, 30, pled guilty to Interference with Commerce by Robbery and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAVY News 10

Man accused of shooting at Chesapeake officer appears in court Wednesday

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. https://bit.ly/3wMo2Fl. Man accused of shooting at Chesapeake officer appears …. Norfolk mom concerned about security at a local elementary …. It’s just like reliving my son’s death all over again’: …. Carnival: Paint caused odor that led to reported …. 2008...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Necklace holding child's ashes stolen from Norfolk family's vehicle

Necklace holding child’s ashes stolen from Norfolk …. Downtown businesses look forward to Patriotic Festival …. Chesapeake officer accused of rape also decertified. ‘Nobody asked for this’: Walmart’s ‘Juneteenth Ice …. Want to adopt? Peninsula animal shelter at capacity. Volunteers lay flags on Williamsburg vet graves.
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Five injured in Greenville Boulevard crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy Greenville street was partially shut down after a three-vehicle crash this afternoon. It happened around 4:00 p.m. on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls says five people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center, and one of those had to be...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville police: Wreck sends five to hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A multi-vehicle crash has sent five people to the hospital and disrupted traffic along part of Greenville Boulevard, police reported Wednesday. In a post on the Greenville Police Department Twitter page, officials said the crash happened at Greenville Boulevard and Kristi Drive. Officials said the extent of their injuries was unknown. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy