Tri-County Humane Society Fundraiser to be Held at Raising Cane’s Tuesday

(KNSI) — A suspect accused of firing a gun at police and engaging them in an hours-long standoff has been charged. According to the criminal complaint, members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force went to the apartment of Shawn Lawrence Jacobs on the 2700 block of 16th Street South at about 8:35 Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant. Jacobs was accused of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and other controlled substances. A task force member knocked on the door, announced the presence of law enforcement, and that they were there to carry out a search warrant. Jacobs threatened to shoot the officers and asked, “Do you wanna die?” Officers pleaded with Jacobs to come out, saying no one needed to get hurt, and they wanted everything to end safely.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO