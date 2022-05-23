ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Tri-County Humane Society Fundraiser to be Held at Raising Cane’s Tuesday

By Jennifer Lewerenz
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — Area chicken lovers have a chance to get some chicken and help out the Tri-County Humane Society on Tuesday. Raising Cane’s is hosting an all day fundraiser on...

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Hospital Hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

(KNSI) – An intimate ceremony was held early Thursday at the flag pole in front of Saint Cloud Hospital. The Memorial Day commemoration featured a short address from Dr. George Morris. He says that sacrifice binds together military members of every generation, even if they were not killed in action.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Rotary Helps COP House With Spring Cleaning

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Rotary participated in a spring cleanup at the COP House earlier this month. It continues a tight-knit relationship between the organization and the Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Committee, which oversees the outpost. Troy Fritz serves in both groups. He says Rotary has given a...
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Held For New Crisis/Detox Center in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for the new Crisis/Detox Center in Saint Cloud drew an impressive gathering of community members, politicians, law enforcement representatives, and other dignitaries. The showing reinforced the area’s commitment to addressing substance abuse, something that has fallen by the wayside in other parts of Minnesota.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters Receives Historic Gift

(KNSI) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota has 1.5 million reasons to be smiling right now. The organization is celebrating the largest gift in its history, donated by Mackenzie Scott. The former wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has made charitable giving a priority in recent years. Big...
CHARITIES
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Splash Pad Opening Delayed

(KNSI) — With temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s to near 90 this coming weekend, parents and kids may be daydreaming about whiling away the hours at area splash pads, but at least one will be out of commission for the time being. The City of Waite Park...
WAITE PARK, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Area CEO Honored By Eagle Scouts

(KNSI) – The President and CEO of a St. Cloud based financial company has been honored with a national award. Christopher Wayne with Laraway Financial Advisors Inc. was awarded the National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award for public service at the local, state and national levels. According to a press release, the honor is given to individuals who have inspired others through positive actions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Six Central Minnesota Companies Get Funds to Train, Educate Workers

(KNSI) – A half dozen companies in central Minnesota will get part of more than $3.3 million to help pay for on-the-job training and support workers’ postsecondary education. The CentraCare Health System, the Whitney Senior Center, DeZURIK Inc. in Sartell, Two Rivers Enterprises – Holdingford, UMC in Monticello...
MONTICELLO, MN
knsiradio.com

Department of Transportation Asks Drivers to Watch for Work Zones

(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding drivers before they load up the Wagon Queen Family Truckster and head for the hills for the travel season, they will most likely encounter our other season: Road construction. “While daily traffic volumes in the Metro area are still slightly...
TRAFFIC
knsiradio.com

Flags at Half-Staff To Honor Lives of Texas School Shooting Victims

(KNSI) – Effective immediately, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags at state and federal buildings in the state to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday to honor the lives lost in the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooting happened on Tuesday.
UVALDE, TX
knsiradio.com

Suspect Arrested After Standoff in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A suspect in a drug investigation was arrested after a nearly eight-hour standoff in St. Cloud Tuesday. According to a press release, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was serving a knock-and-announce search warrant connected to a drug investigation at an apartment complex in the 2700-block of 16th Street South. At 8:35 a.m., task force members knocked on the door and announced that they had a search warrant.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Mayor has Harsh Words for State Lawmakers After Public Safety Funding Fails

(KNSI) — Among the work left unfinished at the State Capitol this session was passing a funding package to bolster public safety. Both sides claimed that public safety was a top priority amid soaring crime rates and a mass exodus from law enforcement. Lawmakers and the governor toured the state, even stopping in St. Cloud to learn firsthand what communities needed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Gov. Walz Still Hoping For Special Session

(KNSI) – Democratic Governor Tim Walz appeared on Wednesday’s Ox in the Afternoon program. The show was guest hosted by Republican Representatives Tim O’Driscoll and Kurt Daudt. Walz had nice things to say about the house minority leader and how he handled himself during the budget negotiations. Walz said many will look at what didn’t get done, but he says there are some things to be proud of from the last legislative session.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Police: Man Chased Victim For Blocks With Knife

(KNSI) – A 26-year-old St. Cloud man is charged after allegedly threatening a man with a knife and chasing him around. Police were called about 4:00 Tuesday afternoon for a knife complaint near the hockey center. When they arrived, they say they saw a man holding a hatchet-type knife up to another man. Investigators spoke with the victim, who said he was out for a walk when Haned Mohamed drove up, got out of his car, and began chasing him with a hatchet but didn’t make contact.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Death Toll In Texas School Shooting Reaches Double Figures

A press conference from Texas Governor Greg Abbott just before 4 PM has revealed the immense scope of a tragic school shooting in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio. 14 children and one teacher are dead after an 18-year-old man entered the building with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Abbott says he believes the suspect was killed by responding officers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Standoff Suspect Charged With Assault and Weapons Violations

(KNSI) — A suspect accused of firing a gun at police and engaging them in an hours-long standoff has been charged. According to the criminal complaint, members of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force went to the apartment of Shawn Lawrence Jacobs on the 2700 block of 16th Street South at about 8:35 Tuesday morning to execute a search warrant. Jacobs was accused of distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and other controlled substances. A task force member knocked on the door, announced the presence of law enforcement, and that they were there to carry out a search warrant. Jacobs threatened to shoot the officers and asked, “Do you wanna die?” Officers pleaded with Jacobs to come out, saying no one needed to get hurt, and they wanted everything to end safely.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Daudt Does Not Expect Legislative Special Session

(KNSI) – The head of the Republican caucus in the state House cast doubt on a special legislative session Monday afternoon. Appearing on KNSI’s Ox in the Afternoon program, Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said the two sides are far apart on several issues and he thinks the competing visions for how to use the state’s $9 billion surplus should be put before voters to be decided in the fall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

