Kern County Sheriff's Office to hold 'Bridge the Gap' meeting in Lamont
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is working to build better ties with the community through conversation.
KCSO is hosting a " Bridge the Gap " community meeting Tuesday in Lamont. They're planning to discuss the Department of Justice monitoring team and how they're going to implement new policing strategies.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the David Head Center on San Diego Street in Lamont.
