The Boothbay Region Memorial Day slide presentation, as put together by veteran Jim Singer of Southport, is a compilation of 578 individual slides honoring Boothbay region veterans who have died since 2010. These remarkable women and men have been associated in some way (born, grew up, lived here full-time or summer, worked here, or have some other connection) with Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor or Edgecomb. All photos and information came from public sources, with many from the Boothbay Register, Sarah Sherman McGrail's books, and Facebook.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 20 HOURS AGO