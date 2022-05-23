ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

6 stolen vehicles recovered in Salt Lake City police operation

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHoaM_0fneL39A00

Salt Lake City police didn't come up empty-handed during a two-day hunt for "hot" vehicles.

The department's Auto Theft Unit nabbed six stolen vehicles last week and issued 21 citations, including one DUI given to a juvenile driver.

Because of operations like the one that took place May 18-19, stolen vehicle reports in Salt Lake City decreased in April by 27.8% compared to the monthly average over the previous seven years.

Last week's operation was the second conducted in Salt Lake City in 2022.

“Auto theft in Salt Lake City isn’t like it is in movies,” said Sgt. Richelle Bradley. “Having a vehicle stolen can have a devastating impact on the victim and can have lasting collateral financial consequences.”

Police reported one stolen vehicle recovered by the unit had to be flagged for drug contamination after drug paraphernalia was found inside.

According to a police department release, the Auto Theft Unit follows up on stolen vehicle cases, and deploys "into the field to track down known vehicle theft offenders who have warrants or to look for, and recover, stolen vehicles."

The Salt Lake City Liberty and Pioneer Bike Squads, along with the SLCPD Motors Squad and Special Investigations Unit assisted in the operation.

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Salt Lake City police solve 1974 cold case murder

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police said Thursday that they solved a 48-year-old murder case. Police determined that 75-year-old Geroge B. Toone gunned down James Bednarik, 39, outside his home in the 500 block of East First Avenue on February 28, 1974. Police described the murder as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Cars
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Cars
Gephardt Daily

Rollover crash sparks response to Avenues in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The accident in Salt Lake City’s Avenues area looked worse than it was. A vehicle traveling near Virginia Street and Third Avenue flipped onto its roof after hitting a parked car Wednesday afternoon. “It was a single vehicle...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

West Valley City police searching for missing, at risk 12-year-old girl

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and at risk 12-year-old girl in West Valley City. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department say 12-year-old Isabela Melgoza was last seen at Frequents Valley Fair Mail wearing a purple halter, blue jeans and may be carrying a purple galaxy print backpack.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

SLC Arby’s stabber charged with murder

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The suspect of a fatal stabbing incident that occurred earlier this month in Salt Lake County was officially charged for his crimes on May 25.  Kevin Tommy Neal, 36, has been charged with one count of Murder, a first-degree felony, and one count of Obstruction of Justice, a second-degree felony, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Vehicles#Auto Theft Unit#Sgt#Pioneer Bike Squads#The Slcpd Motors Squad
Post Register

Idaho Falls woman arrested, reportedly kidnapped child from Utah

An Idaho Falls woman has been arrested after she reportedly kidnapped her daughter from South Salt Lake, Utah, and brought her to Idaho Falls. Jennifer Krysta Dial Estrada, 32, did not have custody rights over the victim, who was living with her father. The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ksl.com

Angry supervisor shoots employee at Salt Lake business, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a supervisor at a Salt Lake business Tuesday who they say shot one of his employees and the tires of the employee's vehicle. Esekielu A. Tuigamala, 45, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, discharge of a firearm and criminal mischief.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman started fire in SLC because she was mad: Police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a vacant apartment complex in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Stephanie Nicole Hurst, 30, was arrested for arson, a third-degree felony after she allegedly set fire to an apartment complex downtown. Officials say when they arrived on the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Victim of third Springville shooting identified

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — The Springville Police Department has a 33-year-old woman in custody after she allegedly murdered her father. According to a probable cause statement, her father was found dead of a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. This is the third suspected murder in Springville in a week. According to...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSLTV

Police ask for help finding missing teen

ELKO, NEVADA — Elko County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing teen, that they said may have traveled to Salt Lake City. The teen was identified as 15-year-old Anya McKenzie. Anya is 5’5” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and...
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Widowed crash survivor begs Utahns to drive safe

GROVE PARK, Utah (ABC4) – Thursday, just days before the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer begins, the Utah Department Of Transportation (UDOT) held a press conference in Memory Grove Park. The 100 Deadliest Days is the time period between memorial day and labor day when deadly crashes almost double on Utah roads. UDOT they are already […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Gunman told police Springville man 'needed to die,' charges say

SPRINGVILLE — An Orem man was charged Wednesday with shooting and killing his former Springville neighbor on his front porch, and then telling police the victim "needed to die." Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux, 25, is charged in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. Just before 7 p.m. Saturday,...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murder charges are filed in two separate Utah County cases

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Attorney David Leavitt filed murder charges in two separate cases on Wednesday, according to a press release. Hunter Ryan Lamoreaux has been charged with one count of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of Gregory Shaffer in Springville on May 21.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Driver critically injured in crash involving 2 men chasing each other, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — An argument between two men has left a third man, who was not involved in the disagreement, with life-threatening injuries, police said. About 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near 4400 W. California Ave. (1300 South). Investigators learned that two men, who are known to each other, got into an argument which resulted in both men getting into their vehicles and one man chasing the other, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy