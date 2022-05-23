ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘I had to do what I had to do’: Grandmother fatally shoots man who tried to break into her home

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332bJh_0fneKgOl00

VIDEO: ‘I had to do what I had to do’: Grandmother fatally shoots man who tried to break into her home ‘I had to do what I had to do’: Grandmother fatally shoots man who tried to break into her home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old woman said she had no choice but to shoot when a 38-year-old man who entered her home Sunday afternoon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Virginia Morrison said she had just come inside after spending the day outside when a man, later identified as Ezequiel Rosario-Torres, walked into her living room.

“I said, ‘Who are you, and what do you want?’” she said.

Read: Monkeypox: What is it, how dangerous is it, should you be concerned?

Morrison hit Rosario-Torres with a broom several times, but it had no effect on him, so she got her gun.

“I fired one shot above his head and said, ‘Back off dude or I’ll kill you,’ but he just kept coming, so I lowered the gun and I shot him,” she said.

Read: Mother of man shot by Orlando police: ‘We do not know the complete facts of the case’

Morrison said the man then walked a few steps before collapsing to the ground.

When deputies arrived, they began performing CPR on Rosario-Torres until paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Morrison said she didn’t know Rosario-Torres had died until detectives told her.

“I feel bad about it, but I’m trying to protect me,” she said.

Deputies said the case will be sent to the State Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Keith Mims
3d ago

Good for her. You shouldn't be breaking into someone home.

Reply
13
Hit man Heath 3
3d ago

Charges???? - Great job - You should be giving a cash award or medal.

Reply
8
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after being stabbed multiple times by adult son, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida man is accused of stabbing his father multiple times which resulted in the man's death, authorities said. Palm Bay police officers responded to a home on Easton Forest Circle SE around 4 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered Robert J. Lukow, 64, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers attempted life-saving measures; however, Lukow died at the home.
PALM BAY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
maggrand.com

Paralyzed Florida man arrested in deaths of two men killed in 2021 crash

A Florida man who was left paralyzed following a crash in which two other men were killed has been charged almost a year after the incident. Robert Shavers Jr., 46, of Volusia County, was apprehended on Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by the State Attorney’s Office in the June 25, 2021, deadly crash. He is also facing multiple charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to use the proper lane, improper change of lane, improper change of lanes in an intersection, and driving too fast for conditions.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Violent Crime#Cpr
click orlando

Ocoee family demands change after loved one shocked to death by police

OCOEE, Fla. – Three years after a man was fatally shocked with a stun gun outside of his Ocoee home, his family is calling for law enforcement to change their tactics. Ocoee police responded to the home Samuel Celestin shared with other members of his family the night of April 11, 2019.
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Suspect arrested after man, 21, found dead inside burning shed in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man found in a burning shed in Sanford. Lewis T. Boone, 24, is facing charges of premeditated First-Degree Murder and Destruction of Evidence. Detectives served an arrest warrant on Boone at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility where he was being held on unrelated charges.
SANFORD, FL
Inside the Magic

Update in Lawsuit Following 14-Year-Old Boy’s Death at ICON Park

On March 24, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson tragically fell to his death on the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando, Florida. A month later, Sampson’s parents filed a lawsuit against ICON Park, the Orlando Slingshot Group (the ride owners), and Keator Construction, LLC, a third-party company that manages various maintenance and construction projects around ICON Park.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Man who killed Orlando mother of 3 in 2017 sentenced to life

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The murder trial of 36-year-old Antwaun Streeter culminated Thursday when he was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 shooting death of Radeya Haughton, his ex-girlfriend and a mother of three from Orlando. The sentencing phase began several weeks after Streeter was found guilty...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy