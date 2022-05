A central image in Mark Jenkin’s weathered, rough-hewn, rocky folk horror “Enys Men” is of a weathered, rough-hewn rock. A menhir that looks like it’s been orphaned from Stonehenge stands perched on a blustery hillside on the eponymous isle (pronounced Ennis Main, the Cornish for “Stone Island”). And just as many such ancient monoliths remain somewhat inexplicable, this striking cinematic anomaly appears as though excavated from the annals of filmmaking history, with the viewer playing the befuddled archaeologist faced with an uncanny artefact from a lost civilization. Shame that sometimes, such discoveries turn out to be more impressive for how they look than what they mean.

