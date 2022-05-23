ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Doing the Lord’s Work”: West Monroe woman arrested for burglarizing home, homeowner was in the hospital

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Camp Road for a burglary in progress. Prior to deputies arriving at the residence, the caller informed them that the owner of the residence was in the hospital and no one was supposed to be in the home.

Tonya Brown

As deputies arrived at the home, they made contact with 52-year-old Tonya M. Brown as she attempted to exit the front door. According to authorities, Brown advised them that she was at the residence “doing the Lord’s work” and cleaning the home for the victim.

NOPD: 34-year-old woman and 3-year-old daughter reported missing, last seen Saturday

Brown denied entering the home without permission; however, deputies noticed the back glass door was forced open and there were glass pieces on the ground. Brown later admitted to deputies that she was not allowed in the residence and she forced her way into the home because she wanted something to eat.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Brown was charged with Simple Burglary.

