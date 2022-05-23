Pair repeatedly slashes man in unprovoked Bronx attack

A duo repeatedly slashed a 40-year-old man during what appears to be an unprovoked attack in the Bronx, cops said.

Video released late Sunday shows the pair getting out of a white work van around 3:10 p.m. Friday in front of the Hotel Ninety Five Fordham on Third Avenue near East 180th Street, police said.

Then they approached the victim — who had just left the hotel — and knifed him repeatedly on the neck and arm, authorities said.

Two men exited a van and repeatedly stabbed a 40-year-old man in the Bronx in an apparently unprovoked attack on May 20, 2022. DCPI

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. DCPI

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, but he has since stabilized, authorities said.

The suspects took off in the van.

The victim claims the attack was unprovoked, cops said.