The Biden administration estimates the United States could see 100 million COVID-19 infections and a wave of deaths during the coming fall and winter of 2022, according to The Washington Post. The projection comes as the U.S. teeters on the brink of 1 million COVID-19 deaths: The latest count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) totals 995,371 known fatalities at the time of publication. A senior administration official shared the prediction for next fall and winter on Friday, according to the Post, and said it underscored the need for more funding for vaccines, tests, and treatments. The official didn’t present new data with the prediction, per the Post.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO