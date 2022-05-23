ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Señor Sisig to Open New Location at the Ferry Building

By Dianne de Guzman
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood truck favorite Señor Sisig is adding one more storefront to its growing list of restaurants, and it’s a big one: The group is set to land at the Ferry Building with their unique style of Filipino-Mexican cuisine this summer, and will take over the former Brown Sugar Kitchen...

sf.eater.com

