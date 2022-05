POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Four people are dead and at least two others are injured after a house explosion in Pottstown. Two other people may still be unaccounted for, authorities say. Now, investigators are going through what’s left of three homes that were leveled in the blast. When you consider the loss of life and destruction, we know this was a devastating house explosion. Crews are still spraying the home with water as neighbors try to pick up the pieces. Fire crews were first called to Washington Street and Butler Avenue in Pottstown around 8 p.m. on Thursday. When they got to the scene,...

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO