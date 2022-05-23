ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, May 23

county17.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s...

county17.com

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, May 26

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Vaping, May 25, Wright Junior Senior High School, CCSO. Around 9:04 a.m. May...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, May 25

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Improper lookout, May 24, Meadowlark School, GPD. Around 8:30 a.m. May 24 at...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, May 23

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette this weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Citizen assist, May 20, CCSO. A woman called the sheriff’s office to...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Gillette, WY
Crime & Safety
Campbell County, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Gillette, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Reynolds, Robbins

Former Gillette resident, Aldin Lee Reynolds, 66, of Plentywood, Montana, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022. Aldin is now at peace spending time with his mom, Irene and dad, Vernon. They are all probably watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Aldin was born May 5, 1956, the oldest child to Vernon...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through May 21

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through May 14. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Divorces were granted...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Catalytic Converters Stolen In Sheridan Area

It’s a device on a vehicle that helps car manufacturers comply with the Environmental Protection Agency’s stringent regulations on fuel emissions, but lately some Sheridan area thieves have been wanting it for other reasons. The Sheridan Police Department says between April 20th and May 23rd, six people have...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Obituaries: Beam, Thompson

James “Jim” Beam: May 11, 1939 – May 10, 2022. James “Jim” Beam, 83, passed away at his home on May 10, 2022, in Gillette. Jim was born on May 11, 1939 in Olathe, KS to Roy and Lois Beam. He was one of 4 boys. Jim graduated from Mulberry High School in 1956. He and his brothers joined the air force after high school where they served 4 years before leaving. Jim met the love of his life, Peggy, when they were young and got married soon after and shared 63 wonderful years of marriage together. They have one son, Scott, and they lived most of their lives in Kansas until moving to Wyoming in the early 1990’s where Jim worked as a Federal Coal Mine inspector for many years until his retirement. In his retirement, Jim and Peggy traveled, enjoying many trips to Las Vegas with their friends and family, and loved going on Alaskan cruises any chance they could. Jim was loved very much by his family and will be missed dearly. He was the best father and grandfather anyone could have. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy and his father and mother, Roy and Lois Beam. Jim is survived by his son Scott (Kathy) Beam; grandkids: Rob (Bobie) Morris of North Pole, Alaska; Amy (Mark) Naus of Sheridan, and Josh (Savannah) Beam of Gillette. Jim has 8 great grandkids; Justin, Haley and Riley of North Pole, AK; Kincade and Vincent Naus of Sheridan; and Wyatt, Ella and Everleigh Beam of Gillette. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
GILLETTE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Intoxication#Arraignments#Dwui
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise (or just a little later) was taken by Gail Symons of Sheridan, Wyoming. Gail writes: “This is my favorite still photo from this morning. An iconic view of the horse drive. And look at the luscious, verdant grass.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Woman Who Defrauded People Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars From Cheyenne Hotel Room Gets Prison

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from various individuals and the Internal Revenue Service through three separate schemes, including one run while she was staying at Cheyenne’s Fairfield Inn, has been sentenced to almost three years in prison.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Klark Byrd named managing editor of Oil City News LLC

CASPER, Wyo. — Klark Byrd, an award-winning journalist who has spent 15 years covering communities in the Midwest and the South, has been named Oil City News LLC’s managing editor. Byrd, 41, joined Oil City News in April and is the editor-in-charge for all of Oil City News...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Obituary: Carole Jean Peterson

Carole Jean Peterson: December 14, 1950 – May 17, 2022. Carole Peterson age 71, of Gillette, WY passed away May 17, 2022 at her home in Gillette, WY. Carole was born in Sisseton S.D. to Carlton and Ardyce (Molly) Barse. The oldest daughter of 8 children, she was a born nurturer. Mothering came naturally to Sissy and she was great at it. She dedicated her life to her family, nothing was more important.
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
county17.com

4-J Elementary beats other CCSD schools to full rollout of touchscreen-like technology

GILLETTE, Wyo. — 4-J Elementary is the first school in Campbell County School District #1 to receive a full rollout of new touchscreen-like technology in the classroom. Director of Technology Brian Knox told school board members about the work and similar projects across the district at their Tuesday meeting and provided more detail to County 17 after the meeting.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Parents support group to meet June 9

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A support group for parents of individuals with special needs will hold a meet and greet barbecue the evening of June 9 at Dalbey Memorial Park in Gillette. Campbell County School District Transition Specialist Melisa Brower, who’s organizing the event and has an adult daughter with special needs, said the intention of the event is to encourage parents of children with special needs to learn from each other.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

High gas prices unlikely to tame Memorial Day holiday travel

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite record high gas prices, more Americans are expected to hit the road this holiday weekend than during Memorial Day last year, according to GasBuddy. Results of the price tracker’s annual summer travel survey show 58% of respondents intend to road trip this summer even as gas prices have risen nearly $1.50 per gallon since summer 2021, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan said. The national average gas price during the Memorial Day weekend is projected at $4.65 per gallon. The national average on Wednesday was $4.59, he said.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Slack School, Sheridan County’s One-Room School House

At one time, when Sheridan County was just beginning to be settled, there were numerous one-room schoolhouses scattered throughout the frontier, serving the ranchers and homesteader families. At one time there were 37 separate school districts in Sheridan County. Today, the only one room school in Sheridan County still operating...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Man Charged With Multiple Crimes Arraigned in District Court

A man was arraigned on numerous charges at a hearing Thursday in 4th Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Two separate arraignments were held for 28-year-old Darren Tipton. In the first hearing, Tipton pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery. Tipton was arrested and charged with the alleged crimes on April 27 for an incident that took place at a residence in Sheridan. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day jury trial for October 24 and set a pretrial conference for September 22 at 9 am. The strangulation charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The charge of domestic battery is punishable by up to six-months in jail and a fine of up to $750.
SHERIDAN, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Wyoming Wildlife Task Force recommends splitting white-tailed, mule deer licenses

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources committee is considering a controversial bill draft requiring separate hunting licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer. The Wyoming Wildlife Task Force brought the recommendation to the committee last week. The task force is a group...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy