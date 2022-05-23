Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Narrowly Escapes Hollywood Fire

Sharon Osbourne confirmed that her oldest daughter with husband Ozzy Osbourne, Aimee escaped a fire at a Hollywood studio. Aimee and another person made it out of the building alive with only minor injuries. Sadly, one person died in the fire.

Sharon wrote, “Today my daughter was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific.”

Sharon Osbourne reveals her daughter Aimee escaped a studio fire

She continued, “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”

Aimee Osbourne at the Jenni Kayne Fashion Show, as part of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, The Standard, Los Angeles, CA 10-29-03 / s_bukley/Image Collect

The fire took place on Thursday afternoon and it reportedly took 78 firefighters over 50 minutes to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Aimee was likely there working on her music, which she performs under the name ARO.

THE OSBOURNES, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, 2002-2004, © MTV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sending our condolences to the family of the person who passed away in the fire. Their identity has not yet been revealed.