ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Aimee Narrowly Escapes Hollywood Fire

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsGgU_0fneH7ou00

Sharon Osbourne confirmed that her oldest daughter with husband Ozzy Osbourne, Aimee escaped a fire at a Hollywood studio. Aimee and another person made it out of the building alive with only minor injuries. Sadly, one person died in the fire.

Sharon wrote, “Today my daughter was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer. They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific.”

Sharon Osbourne reveals her daughter Aimee escaped a studio fire

She continued, “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPqnk_0fneH7ou00
Aimee Osbourne at the Jenni Kayne Fashion Show, as part of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, The Standard, Los Angeles, CA 10-29-03 / s_bukley/Image Collect

The fire took place on Thursday afternoon and it reportedly took 78 firefighters over 50 minutes to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Aimee was likely there working on her music, which she performs under the name ARO.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jzgm_0fneH7ou00
THE OSBOURNES, Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, 2002-2004, © MTV / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Sending our condolences to the family of the person who passed away in the fire. Their identity has not yet been revealed.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ozzy
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aro#Hollywood Studio
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘ER’ actress Jossara Jinaro dies of cancer at 48

“ER” actress Jossara Jinaro has died at the age of 48 after battling cancer. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022. Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family,” her husband Matt Bogado wrote in a Facebook post alongside a sweet photo of the couple and their two children. “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend,” he continued. “She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting. “She is now resting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Jonathan Goodwin is Paralyzed After ‘AGT: Extreme’ Accident

Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin and his fiancée, actress Amanda Abbington, have been updating fans about his condition following a serious accident on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme last year. As a result of the accident, Goodwin is now paralyzed from the waist down. Jonathan Goodwin Paralyzed After...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up

Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy