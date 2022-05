Miguel Cabrera was screwed out of a go-ahead walk in the top of the ninth, and he let the home plate umpire know how he really felt about it. In a season that has already been a dream for MLB legend Miguel Cabrera in terms of his individual accomplishments, the Detroit Tigers veteran was looking to give his team a lift in a moment when they needed it on Wednesday afternoon against the Minnesota Twins.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO