ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men’s basketball announces home game against Oakland for 2022-23 season

By Mike Curtis
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s basketball team will host Oakland in the JMA Wireless Dome during the 2022-23 season, the school announced Monday. The game, which features the two longest-tenured coaches in Division I basketball, will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Rochester roars ahead, then hangs on late in 9-7 win over Syracuse

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Salt Potatoes fell victim to hot late-game hitting from the Rochester Plates on Thursday night in the Duel of the Dishes, as the Plates scored eight of the game’s final ten runs on their way to a 9-7 win over the Salt Potatoes on a warm and sunny night at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester has now won two of the first three games in the six-game series.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hires Clarkson assistant Britni Smith to become its second women’s hockey coach

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fresh off the best season in program history, Syracuse University has hired Clarkson assistant Britni Smith to become its second women’s hockey head coach. Smith will replace Paul Flanagan, who coached Syracuse for the first 14 years of the team’s existence and retired after winning the College Hockey America regular-season and postseason championships last year. The Orange advanced to the NCAA championships for the second time in program history.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
Syracuse.com

Work begins on downtown Syracuse basketball mural

Work began on a massive downtown mural that organizers are calling the “Mount Rushmore of Syracuse basketball.”. The six-story mural will pay tribute to four of the city’s most well-known and celebrated basketball stars: Breanna Stewart, Earl Lloyd Jr., Dolph Schayes, and Manny Breland. Artist Jonas Never began...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Cliff Ellis
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Otis Hill
Person
Greg Kampe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Division#Coastal Carolina#Oakland#Horizon League#Duquesne
Syracuse.com

Tim McGraw kicks off St. Joe’s Amp season (Syracuse concert review, setlist, photos)

One of the biggest names in country music kicked off the 2022 season at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Tim McGraw performed at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse to a good-sized crowd Thursday, delivering hits like “Truck Yeah,” “Real Good Man,” and “Indian Outlaw.” The 55-year-old singer even stayed true to his closing anthem, “Humble and Kind,” by modestly introducing himself early in the show.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
Syracuse.com

Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
54K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy