Denver, CO

Gastro Care Partners Physician Selected as the Next Editor in Chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

 3 days ago

Gastro Care Partners (“GCP”), the largest provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services in Colorado and Wyoming, is pleased to announce that Dr. Douglas Adler has been selected as the next Editor-in-Chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the monthly, peer-reviewed scientific journal and leading international publication in the field of gastrointestinal...

Woonsocket Call

Cannabis Upstart Blazy Susan Releases New Custom Dab Pads

Denver, Colorado, United States - May 27, 2022 — Blazy Susan, a cannabis paraphernalia brand, announced the launch of their new, custom branded dab pads. The new product adds a new layer of customization and creativity to the Blazy Susan brand. The dab pads, or dab mats, allow their users to customize their Blazy Susans with photos, their own designs, or to match their home's decor.
Woonsocket Call

GCS Glass & Mirror Denver Celebrates Hitting Critical Milestone of 100 5 Star Reviews

Aurora, CO - May 27, 2022 — Denver shower glass company, GCS Glass & Mirror, is pleased to announce that they are celebrating the milestone of 100 5-star reviews on Google. The company would like to take this opportunity to celebrate and express its gratitude to all of its customers who took the time to write a review. Owner and founder Brandon Nicastro attributes the success to the team's hard work and dedication that has made this possible. "We're proud to have reached this milestone and will continue to provide the best possible experience for our customers," says Nicastro. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way. We couldn't have done it without you." GCS Glass & Mirror, Denver, CO, values customer feedback and looks forward to continuing to provide the best service possible.
