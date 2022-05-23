Gastro Care Partners Physician Selected as the Next Editor in Chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
Gastro Care Partners (“GCP”), the largest provider of gastroenterology and ancillary patient treatment services in Colorado and Wyoming, is pleased to announce that Dr. Douglas Adler has been selected as the next Editor-in-Chief of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, the monthly, peer-reviewed scientific journal and leading international publication in the field of gastrointestinal...business.woonsocketcall.com
