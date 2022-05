Two Alabama delivery companies contracted by FedEx denied over 200 workers overtime pay, authorities said. Now, the companies have to pay back their workers. Steel City Couriers Inc. and Cahaba Valley Couriers Inc., two Birmingham subcontractors employed by FedEx, denied 235 workers overtime pay and did not keep accurate records of the hours they worked, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO