ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FPC Live proposes concert venue next to Bucks arena

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhf3F_0fneE18F00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The concert promotion company FPC Live on Monday announced plans to build a venue complex on land adjacent to Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The multi-level complex would be built on a section of a vacant 5.7-acre parcel owned by the Milwaukee Bucks and where the Bradley Center once stood.

The $50 million complex would have space for 4,000 people in one ballroom and 800 concert-goers in another room. The two venues are expected to host more than 135 events annually, drawing around 200,000 people.

FPC Live, the Madison-based division of Frank Productions, plans to begin development this year if it wins zoning approval from the Common Council and Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

FPC Live recently dropped a similar project proposed for the city’s Historic Third Ward near the Summerfest grounds after some condo owners, renters and businesses formed an organization in opposition to the complex.

“FPC Live has been committed to working with the community to find the ideal placement for these modern entertainment venues, and we found it,” said FPC Live President Charlie Goldstone.

Comments / 0

Related
On Milwaukee

Summerfest announces a series of big-name "little gigs" during the Big Gig

A slate of acoustic performances on Summerfest’s American Family Insurance House, just east of the Mid-Gate fountain, has been announced for the 2022 festival. The intimate venue – which debuted in 2019 – is open daily from noon until 8 p.m. during the festival, and offers a Little Gig experience in the heart of the Big Gig.
milwaukeemag.com

Ope Brewing Ope’ns Friday in West Allis

It’s almost time for ope’ning day at the Milwaukee area’s newest brewery. Ope Brewing Co. will welcome the public into its big new space just east of downtown West Allis on Friday, the brewery announced today. The 12,650-square-foot brewery in the former hardware factory at 6751 W....
WEST ALLIS, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay TV Anchor To receive Major Award

A Maribel resident and news anchor on Channel 2 News in Green Bay will be one of the honorees today (May 26th) at the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and First Lady Kathy Evers will recognize outstanding volunteers, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors who’ve gone beyond the call of duty to help our fellow Wisconsinites.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Southeast Wisconsin’s Long-Lost Airfields

The requirements for airports have increased in complexity and scale since the earliest days of flying. Before World War II the landing and takeoff distance of most passenger-transport aircraft was at most 600 meters (2,000 feet). Additional clear areas were provided for blind landings or bad weather runs, but the total area involved rarely exceeded 500 acres.
MILWAUKEE, WI
restaurantdive.com

'A huge slap in the face': Milwaukee chef on losing his RRF grant

This article is the first in a three-part series focusing on the impact the lack of additional grants from Restaurant Revitalization Fund has had on the restaurant industry, including an overview of RRF’s fallout by the numbers to reactions from across the industry to the Senate’s inability to pass a refill bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bradley Center#Fpc Live#Ap#Fiserv Forum#The Milwaukee Bucks#Frank Productions#The Common Council
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Appleton, Wisconsin

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Appleton, Wisconsin, located approximately 100 miles north of Milwaukee and 30 miles southwest of Green Bay, makes the perfect Midwest road trip destination. It sits on the Fox River and features big-city conveniences plus the warmth of a small town. Of course, one of those big-city amenities is the food. When you think of Wisconsin food, things like beer, dairy products, and supper clubs come to mind, and Appleton offers all of them.
APPLETON, WI
golfcourseindustry.com

Cherokee CC will soon be Wisconsin’s first TPC property

The PGA Tour’s TPC Network announced that Cherokee Country Club in Madison, Wisconsin, will become the company’s 30th property and will be renamed TPC Wisconsin. The club will be added as a licensed property, with ownership and operations remaining under Cherokee Park Inc. The property will receive a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Buck!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re in need of some puppy love in your life — look no further!. Our NBC 15 Pet of the Week this week is an adorable, snuggly 2-month-old mixed breed puppy named Buck. Buck loves absolutely everyone, and he is so thoughtful and...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

West Allis softball league keeps seniors playing past 65

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Greg Baker always says you’re never too old to play. Thursday mornings each summer, three diamonds at McCarty Park play host to Wisconsin’s largest 65 and up softball league. Baker is used to managing his softball teams every year, but this is his...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Waukesha Hardee’s demolished

WAUKESHA — The former Hardee’s building at 130 NW Barstow St. has been demolished, making way for new development at the site in the future. According to Rosie Strauss, commercial property manager for Berg Management, there are no current plans for a new development at the site. The...
WAUKESHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt

This story was originally published by ProPublica.   Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful of Chicago Democrats. When he ran for alderman in 2003, he was crushed at the polls after party leaders sent […] The post The hypnotherapist and failed politician who helped fuel Wisconsin’s never-ending voter fraud hunt appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Prayers needed for John Paul Beine of West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – St. Frances Cabrini Parish held a prayer service Monday for healing and strength for John Paul Beine and his family. John Paul is facing very critical health challenges currently. He is a parishioner and Cabrini high school confirmation student.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Unique bakery concept in Menomonee Falls

There’s a new unique bakery concept in Menomonee Falls that features two businesses in one building – Created by sisters. One makes custom cakes and treats, the other makes macaroons. Brian Kramp is in Menomonee Falls at Batter and Mac MKE getting a look a pair of scratch bakeries.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Man Just Set Another Unbelievable Big Mac Record

While we all likely enjoy a fast-food burger, nobody has eaten as many as this Wisconsin man. You gotta hand it to Don Gorske. This Wisconsinite set a Guinness Book of World Records in August of 2021 and now he's just passed another incredible milestone. And, unlike some other Wisconsin records, this one has nothing to do with beer or excessive drinking. (Hey, I can say that-- I'm also from America's Dairyland.)
WISCONSIN STATE
ozaukeepress.com

New hotel owners plan $3 million renovation

Hotel flippers intend to convert County Inn and Suites on Port’s north side to a Holiday Inn Express. THE NEW OWNERS of the Country Inn and Suites on Port Washington’s north side — now the Port Washington Inn and Suites — are (from left) Lal Patel, his brother-in-law Josh Patel and his brother Mahesh Patel. The men plan to renovate the hotel inside and out, then convert it to a Holiday Inn Express and Suites. Photo by Sam Arendt.
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy