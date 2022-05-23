ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber, PA

Windber man accused of stealing child’s Adderall

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZywvE_0fneDphl00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A Windber man is facing felony charges after police were told he entered his neighbor’s home and took their child’s Adderall pills.

On April 5, 25-year-old Matthew Richard Miller was caught on camera entering his neighbor’s Stadium Terrace apartment around 3 p.m. without their knowledge or permission, according to charges filed by Windber Borough police. She told police she also saw him looking around her kitchen and then washing his hands.

Suspended Somerset DA's wife denies being assaulted

When the neighbor came home, she claimed to have caught Miller walking out the front door. When she asked what he was doing inside her apartment, he alleged that he was, “looking at her chameleon,” police noted.

Later on, the neighbor said she found out that several pills of her son’s Adderall were missing. Miller’s wife told the neighbor that she did find Miller with the Adderall pills, according to the affidavit.

Miller is being charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass as well as minor counts of receiving stolen property and theft.

An unsecured bail of $20,000 was set on Saturday, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1.

WTAJ

Somerset daycare worker busted with heroin, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An employee from ABC Review Preschool was jailed Wednesday after she was caught with 12 stamp bags while supervising 10 children, according to police. Somerset Borough police went to the preschool, which also serves as a daycare center, around 9:53 a.m. May 25 after an employee said she caught 36-year-old […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Another alleged victim comes forward against former Westmont teacher

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shawn Miller, former music teacher at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, faces new charges after another alleged victim came forward to police about her experiences. Miller was at his preliminary hearing Wednesday on allegations that he raped a 9-year-old student back in 2015. On his way out of Magisterial District Judge […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Student arrested after Altoona school threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a 15-year-old Thursday morning after investigating a threat directed at the junior high school, Altoona police report. Altoona police were notified Wednesday, March 25, of a student who made a threat of “potential violence.” A threat that came the same day as a school shooting in Udvale, Texas, that […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Truck stolen from Bedford County residence, police investigating

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a truck was stolen in April from a residence in Bedford County. A 2002 black Ford F-150 was stolen from a house on Main Road in Colerain Township overnight on April 22, according to a press release. The truck is described to have some damage on […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
