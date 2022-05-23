Basketball Hall of Fame Names Next Executive Director

INDIANAPOLIS – The Fever announced Wednesday afternoon that Marianne Stanley is no longer the team’s head coach. Assistant coach Carlos Knox will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Stanley was in her third season as head coach, leading the Fever to a 14-49 record in that time. The team […]
Elaine Kops-Bedel has been elected chair of the Hanover College Board of Trustees. Kops-Bedel is president and founder of Bedel Financial Consulting. Bedel holds a bachelor’s degree from Hanover College and an MBA from Butler University.
MUNCIE, Ind. – Justin Ullom has been named Muncie Central High School’s new boys basketball coach, replacing Chandler Thompson who resigned following the 2021-22 season. Ullom, a Muncie native, joins the Bearcats program after a successful eight-year run as the head coach at Monroe Central. Last year, the Golden Bears enjoyed an undefeated regular season and won the 2A Sectional Championship at Alexandria.
While riding home from one of his grandchildren’s youth baseball games recently, Dave Ross reflected on a life that has been filled with athletic participation, competition and remarkable success. “I guess growing up in a family where we were always playing and competing gave me a real love for...
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson spoke at an alumni event in Borden, Ind. on Wednesday evening. Woodson made prepared remarks and then took questions from the crowd. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook: thedailyhoosier. You...
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence’s Autumn Hall and Lindley Steele settled for fourth-place finishes, missing qualification to the state finals by the narrowest of margins, during the IHSAA girls track regional at Bloomington North on Tuesday. Hall was edged by one inch in the discus, while Steele was...
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has selected attorney Fred Glass as its next president and chief executive officer. Glass, a former athletic director at Indiana University, will succeed John Elliott, who is retiring at the end of September after six years in the role. Glass was unanimously chosen by the...
Lapel senior Landon Bair will continue his academic and athletic career at Anderson University. Bair will play basketball for the Ravens. Pictured (from left, front row) father Matt Bair, Landon Bair, mother Brooke Bair; (back row) brothers Hogan Bair and Isaac Bair.
Katz Korin Cunningham has added Ana Carolina Hohn as an attorney in its health care litigation practice group. She most recently was an associate attorney at Keffer Hirschauer LLP in Indianapolis. Hohn holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and JD from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
Indiana will play in the 2023 Empire Classic alongside UConn, Texas and Louisville. No. 1 Gonzaga defeated No. 2 UCLA in the 2021 Empire Classic, and the 2022 event will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 21 and 22.
Four Indiana high school scholars, who plan to focus their college careers on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-related areas, have been named to the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. The high school seniors were named because of their “exceptional efforts” in those fields while still in high school.
The Indiana Donor Network has promoted Sara Valentine to director of the Vital Link Donation Center and logisitics. She most recently was manager of the center. Valentine holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree from Purdue University.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has promoted Anthony Swinger to executive director of technical operations and Olivia Rivera to external affairs director. Swinger most recently was external affairs director and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois at Springfield and a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Rivera was most recently an external affairs specialist and holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019. With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.
Well Done Marketing has added Jody Stout as operations manager and Mary Gabbard as traffic manager. Stout most recently was warehouse operations manager at LSC Communications in Plainfield and holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI and is working toward an MBA from Concordia University Chicago. Gabbard was most recently traffic manager at LABOV Agency in Fort Wayne and holds a bachelor’s degree from Lycoming College.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE)– More jobs are coming to Indiana, all thanks to Eli Lilly’s decision to construct two new manufacturing sites in Indiana. On Wednesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced that the company will be investing $2.1 billion to further expand operations in Indiana and bring 500 new jobs to the state.
An Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest that pitted 160 donut shops against each other. Along […]
SPEEDWAY — If you were planning on bringing a trampoline or swimming pool with you to the track on race day, think again. Both of those items and a long list of others are prohibited from entering the gates of Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day. The following items...
