Oro Valley man pleads guilty for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor

An Oro Valley man has pleaded guilty to second degree sexual exploitation of a minor under 15, according to the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County.

The Oro Valley Police Department arrested Steven Hill on Thursday, March 31 after he was caught by the departments Criminal Investigation Unit for possessing explicit photos of minors.

Hill could face probation of 15 years to life.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21.

RELATED: Oro Valley man arrested for pornographic photos with minors

——-

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .