Riley County, KS

RCPD investigating alleged sex crime involving 12-year-old

 3 days ago
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged child sex crimes involving two juveniles. Just after 9:30...

RCPD: Suspect damaged facilities at baseball complex

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Walters Drive in Manhattan. Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, the City of Manhattan reported an unknown suspect damaged the maintenance shop door, a score box, and a restroom with graffiti at the Eisenhower Baseball Complex, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
RCPD: Man reports $13,000 in fraudulent credit card purchases

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged fraud. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, officers filed report for fraud. Bank of America and a 66-year-old man reported the victim's credit card information was stolen online with approximately $13,300 worth of fraudulent charges originating from Indiana and Florida, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RCPD: Manhattan man threatened victims with a hammer

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged violent crime and have made an arrest. Just after 9a.m. Tuesday, officers a filed report for aggravated assault, criminal trespass, and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Fort Riley soldier indicted in romance fraud scheme

TOPEKA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a U.S. Army service member for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $149,476 from at least 25 individuals, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, Kansas,...
TOPEKA, KS
Geary County Booking Photos May 23-25

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Natalie Maysonet, Failure to appear, Arrested 5/24. Starlyn Malandro, Possession of marijuana,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RCPD reports damage, burglary at mobile home park

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating damage at a mobile home park in Ogden. Just before 12:30p.m. Friday, officers filed reports for burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass in the 400 block of Ashwood Alley in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Kansas man out $60,500 in reported email scam

A scammer used a Saline County man's money against him, and now the local man is out $60,500. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 69-year-old Saline County man reported that on Friday he received an email allegedly from Geek Squad telling him that they were renewing his membership. In the email was the amount of the renewal fee and a phone number to call.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Manhattan man hospitalized after pickups collide

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Darrell Parks, 66, of Manhattan was southbound on East 26th Avenue crossing Zeandale Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Sierra pickup pulled...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Kansas sheriff: Trip to border with Senator an eye opener

For Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, his trip last week with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall to the Mexican border near McAllen, Texas, was an eye opener. Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs selected to accompany Marshall to the McAllen, Texas, area of the border for briefings, tours, and meetings with border patrol, Homeland Security, and State of Texas officials. The trip came amid the growing fentanyl crisis that is wreaking havoc in Kansas and across the nation.
KANSAS STATE
Childs files for County Treasurer

Sherri Childs, Junction City, has filed for election to a two-year unexpired term in the Geary County Treasurer's post. She had been appointed to the Treasurer's position following the retirement of Kathy Tremont. Childs has now filed to fill the remaining two years of the original four-year term that was...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission levies fines against the Junction City mayor and his campaign treasurer

Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission on Wednesday held a public hearing on complaints that were filed against Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill and his campaign treasurer Monte Dibben, pertaining to the last city commission election in 2021. The complaint alleged Underhill and Dibben failed to file a Jan. 10, 2022 receipts and expenditures report in violation of state law.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
84th annual Boys State of Kansas set for next month in Manhattan

High school students from across the State of Kansas will be participating in the 2022 session of the American Legion Boys State of Kansas, Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The event, in its 84th year, returns to its traditional early June dates after last year’s session was postponed to early August due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MANHATTAN, KS
GCH releases information on plans for Home Medical Equipment

Home Medical Equipment, 1310 West Ash, Junction City, has been affiliated with Geary Community Hospital. But that will change. The Interim CEO for the hospital, Margaret Grismer, addressed the situation as GCH works toward a proposed future agreement with Stormont Vail Regional Health to operate Geary Community. "Stormont Vail does not currently run Home Medical Equipment, so that's a service line that they don't intend to bring through with the contract."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Memorial Day Service is planned in Junction City

Command Sergeant Major ( Ret.) William Allen will be the keynote speaker for the Geary County Veterans Alliance Memorial Day program at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It will begin at 10 a.m. Monday. Allen served in the Army and is currently the training manager and Deputy Site Lead...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Summer safety event is planned at Fort Riley Thursday

Irwin Army Community Hospital will be be the site the "102 Days of Summer Safety kick-off on Thursday. Fort Riley's Garrison Safety Office in conjunction with the hospital and Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office, will launch a safety awareness and injury prevention campaign. There will be information and safety demonstrations from a variety of on-post and off-post agencies aimed at promoting safer behavior and safety from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Demonstrations will range from a seatbelt convincer to a rollover simulator. There will also be a car seat check lane so parents can make sure that they have the right car seat properly installed for their children.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
I.C.A.R.E. receives contributions

I.C.A.R.E. has received a $500 Grant from The Fort Riley Spouses Wives, a $1000 donation from A Better You Counseling, Kansas City and The Anna & James Joyner Family Fund, of North Carolina.
RILEY, KS
