If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO