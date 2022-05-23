ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Five LSU Softball players earn degrees

By Aileen Hnatiuk
WNTZ
WNTZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ypoT_0fneBDfv00

BATON ROUGE, La. – Cait Calland, Georgia Clark, and Taylor Tidwell earn their Bachelor’s degrees, while Shelbi Sunseri picks up her second undergraduate degree, and Amanda Doyle receives her Master’s degree.

Calland – a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient, will receive her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. Clark receives her degree in finance and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times, and Tidwell who was a 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll selection will also receive a degree in Kinesiology.

NYC to pay $7M to man wrongfully convicted in 1996 killing

Sunseri will get her second undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders, and student assistant coach Doyle has completed her Master’s degree in Education.

(LSU Athletics Media Release)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNTZ

LSU’s first game of SEC Tournament moved to Thursday afternoon

HOOVER, Ala. – Due to inclement weather affecting the SEC Baseball Tournament schedule, LSU’s first game in the tournament is now scheduled to be played at approximately 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday. The fourth-seeded Tigers are scheduled to face No. 12 seed Kentucky, which defeated Auburn, 3-1, Wednesday in an elimination game. The LSU game is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Hohmann advances to the second round of NCAA Singles Championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — LSU men’s tennis sophomore Ronald Hohmann won in the first round of the NCAA Singles Tournament (6-2, 6-4) on Monday morning at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign Illinois.  No. 29 Hohmann faced Baylor’s No. 36 Matias Soto. The matchup was the perfect start to the NCAA Singles Tournament. Hohmann struck first, quickly putting […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WNTZ

Small town boy, big LSU Baseball dreams

LEESVILLE, LA. – “Nobody expects a small town kid to do anything. I want it a little more. When I go out there, it’s like nobody wants that. Like, they’re not going to find out from you because you’re Where are you from?” Ethan Frey is a small town boy, but a big but a big […]
LEESVILLE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Baseball game likely moved back to Thursday

The Southeastern Conference announced at least one first-day game at the SEC Tournament won’t be played on its scheduled date, due to inclement weather, on Tuesday. The postponed game is the contest that will determine LSU’s first opponent — Auburn vs Kentucky. LSU is scheduled to play in the final time slot of Wednesday’s double-elimination […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WNTZ

Sa’Myah Smith invited to USA Basketball WU18 National Team Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Incoming LSU Women’s Basketball freshman Sa’Myah Smith has been invited the participate at the 2022 USA Basketball WU18 National Team trials which are set to begin on May 31 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. Smith was one of 31 athletes invited to the trials In Colorado Springs. Smith will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNTZ

LSU Baseball launches five homers to defeat Vandy

Nashville, Tn. — The Tigers lifted a total of five home runs in the 13-2 win over Vanderbilt Thursday night at Hawkins Field. LSU advances to 35-18 overall and 15-13 in the SEC while Vanderbilt moves to 35-18 and 14-14 in conference play. LSU returns to Hawkins Field Friday night, May 19, for game two of […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WNTZ

LSU dominates NW St in 7-inning rout

Baton Rouge, La – The LSU Tigers combined for 11 hits and 19 runs to defeat Northwestern State, 19-7, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night. LSU is now 34-18 overall. Northwestern State moves to 25-27 overall.  LSU will travel this weekend to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in a three-game series beginning […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Athletics#Lsu Softball#Sec#Communication Disorders#Nexstar Media Inc
WNTZ

LSU Basketball adds 7-foot, 4-star prospect to roster

LSU ADD 4-STAR HIGH SCHOOL 7-0 FORWARD SHAWN PHILLIPS BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball Coach Matt McMahon added another four-star basketball recruit to the 2022-23 roster on Tuesday when LSU Athletics received and confirmed the signing papers of 7-0 forward Shawn Phillips. Phillips played this past season for Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Football to open season in prime time

BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly era of LSU football will begin with a prime time national broadcast as ABC will televise the Tigers’ season-opener against Florida State on Sunday, September 4 in New Orleans, the network announced on Tuesday. Game time for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome featuring LSU and Florida State […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

VIDEO: Day 3 of the New Orleans Saints OTAs

The first three days of the New Orleans Saints OTAs featured quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the football field, newly-acquired Tyrann Mathieu working out in a Saints uniform, and Dennis Allen's first OTAs as head coach.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WNTZ

LSU Baseball drops game three to Ole Miss on Senior Day

Former LSU star Kramer Robertson promoted to Cardinals active roster BATON ROUGE, La. – Ole Miss broke a 3-3 tie with a pair of two-run homers in the top of the fifth inning Sunday, and the Rebels went on to defeat LSU, 8-5, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Ole Miss improved to 31-19 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNTZ

Suspended LSU-Ole Miss game to resume at 11am

BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 1 of the LSU-Ole Miss baseball game Friday night was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to inclement weather. The game will resume at 11 a.m. CT Saturday with Ole Miss leading, 4-2, and LSU batting with no outs and nobody on in the bottom of the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Adam Miller announces return to LSU for 2022-23 season

BATON ROUGE – Guard Adam Miller announced on social media Friday that he is withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to LSU for his redshirt sophomore season in 2022-23. Miller, 6-2, missed the entire 2021-22 season after coming to LSU following an ACL injury in mid-October. After a season of rehab, he has […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Track & Field starts postseason at SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La.  –  Let the fun begin. The fourth ranked LSU women’s and men’s track and field squads are set to begin postseason action this Thursday through Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi, at the SEC Championships. The three-day meet, which is by and far the most competitive conference meet in the country, will be hosted at […]
OXFORD, MS
WNTZ

LSU Softball falls in First Round of SEC Tournament, 7-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 18/20 LSU (34-21) forced extra innings but dropped a 7-4 decision to Mississippi State (33-23) in the first round of the SEC Tournament Wednesday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. LSU forced the game to nine innings, marking the ninth time they played extra innings in the SEC Tournament (last in 2016). It […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Former LSU star Kramer Robertson promoted to Cardinals active roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder Kramer Robertson was promoted Tuesday to the St. Louis Cardinals active Major League Baseball roster. Robertson will join the Cardinals Tuesday night in St. Louis for their game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Robertson becomes the 80th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. Robertson played at LSU […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Dylan Crews was named Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a series victory at Alabama over the weekend. Crews, a sophomore from Longwood, Fla., shared the honor with catcher BT Riopelle of Florida. Crews batted  a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Softball falls to Mississippi State in regular season finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. – No. 19/20 LSU (34-20, 13-11 SEC) fell short of the sweep as Mississippi State (32-23, 10-14 SEC) came from behind to pick up a 6-5 victory Sunday afternoon at Nusz Park. Sophomore Danieca Coffey made her first career home run a grand slam and had a career-high four RBIs, while classmate Ali Newland […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WNTZ

WNTZ

118
Followers
328
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy