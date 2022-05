Have you ever wondered who is the riches person who lives in your state or even in your city? Well, if you happen to live in the state of Virginia, then I will share with you that the richest person is Jacqueline Mars, according to Forbes. She is not only the richest person in the state of Virginia, but also one of the wealthiest people in the world. According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Jacqueline Mars is the 22nd richest person, with a net worth exceeding $49.1 billion.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO