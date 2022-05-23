Tasty & Cheap Drink Company Created In New York Refusing To Raise Price

Ordering takeout from a restaurant is a luxury. (There's no cooking, no dishes, and it only costs about 20 times what it costs to make it yourself!) Over the past two years, takeout orders have soared, more than doubling during the pandemic. I've been working in restaurants for over 20 years, so I know my way around a to-go order. And here's the thing: Your to-go bag isn't put together by magical elves from the Land of Styrofoam. To-go orders take real effort because once that food is shoved into the insulated bag of a delivery person, there's no going back. Orders are checked and double-checked for accuracy so we're not yelled at over the phone by someone who didn't get their extra ranch dressing and painstakingly packed so they make it to their destination intact. Here are a few takeaways for takeout to think about the next time you order.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO