North Montgomery new it’d be an uphill battle when it was revealed that they would square off against the top-ranked Tri-West Bruins in the opening round of the Class 3A Sectional 25 at Lebanon. The two teams got the sectional underway on Monday and the Bruins showed why they are the No. 1 team in 3A as the Chargers saw their season come to an end in a 17-1 loss in five innings.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO