Drug Therapy for AUD May Cut Risk for Alcohol-Related Liver Disease

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, May 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Receipt of medical addiction therapy for alcohol use disorder (AUD) is associated with a reduced incidence of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), according to a study published online May 20 in JAMA Network Open. Augustin G. L. Vannier, from...

Healthline

FDA Approves Use of Drug Viloxazine for ADHD in Adults: How it Works

Federal regulators have expanded the use of the drug viloxazine for use in adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It’s the first novel non-stimulant treatment for adults with ADHD in 20 years. Experts say the medication will be most useful in adults who have addiction issues or can’t...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What foods should a person with osteoporosis avoid?

During all stages of life, a balanced diet is fundamental to the development and maintenance of healthy bones. The bones may lose density as a person ages and during menopause. A reduced bone density can lead to osteoporosis. Eating foods that promote bone health and density may help prevent osteoporosis...
NUTRITION
Boston, MA
Psych Centra

What Is Anxiety Shaking?

Anxiety can cause physical symptoms, such as shaking, but there are ways to manage it. You may think of your anxiety as something that only affects your brain, but for many people, anxiety presents with physical symptoms as well. One of these is shaking. If you experienced your knees knocking...
MENTAL HEALTH
One Green Planet

Sinusitis: How To Heal It With Nutrition and Food

Sinusitis is an infection of the lining of the sinuses near the nose. These infections often occur following a cold or after an allergy flare-up. Acute: Symptoms last less than four weeks and get better over time. Subacute: This type of infection does not get better with treatment at first....
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Unique & Comprehensive Health Benefits Of B-Complex Vitamins

B vitamins are maybe the most misunderstood in the lineup of essential vitamins. For starters, they're water-soluble, which means we get all of the B we need from what we consume (foods, beverages, supplements), and our bodies excrete what's left over. This sometimes gives the impression that they aren't as important to the body, which is simply not true.
HEALTH
How to Identify and Treat an Ankylosing Spondylitis Flare-Up

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a rare type of inflammatory arthritis. It is characterized by inflammation, pain, and stiffness of the spine. Like other types of inflammatory arthritis, AS is known for periods of flare-ups (when symptoms worsen). AS is a lifelong condition that generally starts in the lower back. As...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

The Past, Present and Future of Using Ketamine to Treat Depression

The first time Ashley Clayton tried ketamine to treat her depression, it was as if time folded in on itself and there was nothing but the present. Initial responses to doctor-prescribed ketamine run the gamut: some patients enter a dream-like state, while others have been known to tell inappropriate jokes or convince themselves that they’re dead.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study explores eating, drinking, and physical activity among middle aged women living with obesity and urban poverty

Obesity (a body mass index [BMI] greater than 30) is associated with cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mobility deficits and other health issues, yet attaining and maintaining a healthy weight is difficult, especially for those who live in urban poverty. To help identify opportunities to lessen their weight-management burden, research scientists from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University have conducted a new study exploring location, timing and other spatial-temporal factors associated with eating, drinking, and physical activity by middle-aged women living with severe obesity in an environment of urban poverty. The study was published in Obesity Science & Practice.
DIETS
MedicalXpress

Low glycemic index diet helps heart patients lose weight

Eating low glycemic index foods promotes a healthier body shape in patients with coronary artery disease, according to a study presented at ACNAP-EuroHeartCare Congress 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). The glycemic index (GI) ranks carbohydrate-containing foods according to how quickly they affect blood sugar...
DIETS
technologynetworks.com

Gene Defect That Leads to Autoimmune Disease and Allergy Discovered

Inflammation of the skin and the esophagus, food allergy and asthma are just some of the symptoms of a now 12-year-old boy who was the first to have a mutation on the IL-33 gene. An international team led by a physician from the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences, Krems, discovered this new disease entity. Their description of a single case provides completely new insights into the in vivo functions of IL-33, which is considered a central upstream regulator of human immune responses. So far, studies on its function were limited to human derived in vitro cellular or animal models. This discovery of an overexpression of IL-33 in humans helps to gain new insights in the consequences of its dysregulation in humans. Concomitantly, it also opens up potential therapeutic options for affected patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

Fish Oil Dosage: How Much To Take To Reap Its Benefits, From Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Omega-3-laden fish oil supplements have been linked with a slew of health benefits, including supporting vital organs like your brain and heart and helping to maintain a healthy inflammatory response in your body.* What's more, fish oil supplements are considered safe and have a low potential for negative side effects.
INDUSTRY
EverydayHealth.com

Probiotics Aren’t Recommended for Most Digestive Conditions, Guidelines Say

If you think a probiotic will relieve symptoms of ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), think again. Studies haven’t proved that probiotics can help people with these conditions or a variety of other digestive disorders, according to clinical guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA).
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Hormonal Weight Gain?

When you gain weight for no obvious reason, it may be linked to hormone fluctuations. These changes can occur with age, menopause, or a medical issue. Changes in hormone levels can affect major body functions, including the way you gain and lose weight. While hormonal weight gain affects both sexes, the distribution of fat differs between women and men.
WEIGHT LOSS

