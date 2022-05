A California bill that sought to offer incentives for housing construction on public golf courses has died in the state legislature. Assembly Bill 1910, which was introduced by an L.A. County assemblymember in February, wanted to create a new state grant fund to encourage California cities to build affordable housing on public golf courses. In late April the bill advanced through the Assembly’s local government committee and was sent to the appropriations committee, but at a hearing on Thursday that committee held the bill in its “suspense file” process, effectively killing it for the session.

