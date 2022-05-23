CDYMCA to host safety around water day

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Glenville YMCA is holding its annual Safety Around Water Day for Schenectady City School students on May 26. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drowning is the number one cause of injury-related death among children between the ages of 1 and 5 and the second leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 says Emily Lang, Director of Marketing for the Capital District YMCA. The YMCA provides children across the U.S. with access to swim lessons and water safety education.

During this day, students will learn:

Basic swim skills, like floating and blowing bubbles.

Safety skills, like CPR, identifying a safe place to swim, and water rescue techniques (“Reach or Throw, Don’t Go”).

Survival swim skills, like pushing off the bottom of the pool to resurface (“Jump, Push, Turn, Grab”) and a method of swimming on your front and back (“Swim, Float, Swim”).

