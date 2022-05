Things are always going on during the weekends in downtown Elizabethton during the warm months and that will certainly be true during the Memorial Day weekend, starting on Friday with a 25th anniversary of local business and ending on Monday with a Memorial Day observance at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial. All of the events are described on the Main Street Elizabethton webpage at https://mainstreetelizabethton.com.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO