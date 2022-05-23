ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON, La. -- Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office say a Benton woman has...

www.ktbs.com

KTBS

BCPD: Bossier homicide victims suffered multiple stab wounds

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The two men found dead Monday morning in a burning apartment in Bossier City suffered numerous stab wounds to various parts of their body, Bossier City police said Thursday in a news release. It's the first acknowledgment from police about the manner of death, which KTBS...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Residence destroyed by fire late Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3000 block of Wheeless Avenue around 10:30 Thursday night. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in a short amount of time and stop it from spreading to surrounding homes. The residence was officially unoccupied,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man found shot to death on Campti Street; NPSO investigating

CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death on a Campti street Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man lying at the end of Roberson...
CAMPTI, LA
KTBS

Vivian man arrested for shooting a semi-truck while driving

CADDO PARISH, La. - A Vivian man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting a semi-truck while driving on LA-1. According to the Caddo Parrish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Vanschoick shot a semi-truck owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City. The truck was damaged but the driver was not injured.
VIVIAN, LA
KTBS

Campti man found dead in street, homicide investigation underway

CAMPTI, La. -- A Campti man was found shot to death in the street Thursday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified as Darnell Jermaine Browder, 39. His body was found around 10:30 a.m. at the end of Roberson Street near the St. Paul...
CAMPTI, LA
KNOE TV8

Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office involved in fatal Winn Parish shooting

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a shooting involving northeast Louisiana law enforcement. Scant details were released by Louisiana State Police on Wednesday night. They say the shooting happened on U.S. Highway 167 near Dodson in Winn Parish. LSP says their detectives began investigating the shooting...
WINN PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurant destroyed by fire early Friday

SHREVEPORT. La. - A local business is a total loss after an overnight fire. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, they received a call at 1:05 a.m. Friday about a fire at the Hookah District in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. That's just east of Shreve City Shopping Center.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview police identify body found on W. Marshall Ave.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released the name of a man found dead last week. According to Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, Patrick Enriquez, 62, was found dead in the 2600 block of W. Marshall Ave. on Friday. Thornton said no foul play is expected and that Enriquez had died of natural causes.
LONGVIEW, TX
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police searching for Motor Vehicle Theft suspect

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual in the pictures below. The individual is wanted for Theft of a Motor Vehicle around the Loop Road and Westminister Avenue area. According to Monroe Police, the suspect and an unknown accomplice are believed to be allegedly responsible for […]
MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
K945

Man Shot and Killed in Ingleside Neighborhood Named by Caddo Coroner

A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 injured, Marshall PD looking for hit and run driver

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran from the scene of a crash Tuesday night. Video released by Crime Stoppers shows the sedan leaving the scene on the 100 block of E. Grand Ave. and turning onto Jackson St. around 9:10 p.m. Officers say someone was injured in the crash.
MARSHALL, TX
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Ouachita River drowning victim identified

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe, La. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of an adult male has been located in the Ouachita River. The victim’s identity has yet to be released. As always, […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTBS

2020 crime spree nets man almost 200 years in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Farmerville man who was found guilty of a crime spree in Shreveport last August was sentenced to almost 200 years in prison Wednesday in Caddo District Court. Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty April 20 in District Judge Chris Victory's court of attempted manslaughter, four counts...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

East Texas mechanic arrested for catalytic converter thefts

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas mechanic is behind bars, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from customers’ cars when he was supposed to be fixing them. According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, the investigations started after several customers reported the thefts and suspicious usage...
TITUS COUNTY, TX

