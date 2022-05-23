Update: Missing Benton woman found safe

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The two men found dead Monday morning in a burning apartment in Bossier City suffered numerous stab wounds to various parts of their body, Bossier City police said Thursday in a news release. It's the first acknowledgment from police about the manner of death, which KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3000 block of Wheeless Avenue around 10:30 Thursday night. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in a short amount of time and stop it from spreading to surrounding homes. The residence was officially unoccupied,...
CAMPTI, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death on a Campti street Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received reports around 10:30 a.m. of a man lying at the end of Roberson...
CADDO PARISH, La. - A Vivian man was arrested on Wednesday after shooting a semi-truck while driving on LA-1. According to the Caddo Parrish Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Vanschoick shot a semi-truck owned by DOC Energy Services of Oil City. The truck was damaged but the driver was not injured.
CAMPTI, La. -- A Campti man was found shot to death in the street Thursday morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim has been identified as Darnell Jermaine Browder, 39. His body was found around 10:30 a.m. at the end of Roberson Street near the St. Paul...
WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a shooting involving northeast Louisiana law enforcement. Scant details were released by Louisiana State Police on Wednesday night. They say the shooting happened on U.S. Highway 167 near Dodson in Winn Parish. LSP says their detectives began investigating the shooting...
SHREVEPORT. La. - A local business is a total loss after an overnight fire. According to the Shreveport Fire Department, they received a call at 1:05 a.m. Friday about a fire at the Hookah District in the 1300 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway. That's just east of Shreve City Shopping Center.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police have released the name of a man found dead last week. According to Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, Patrick Enriquez, 62, was found dead in the 2600 block of W. Marshall Ave. on Friday. Thornton said no foul play is expected and that Enriquez had died of natural causes.
On May 24, 2022 Bossier City Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Joey in. reference to a possible fire, upon arrival while combating the structural fire the responding fire. personal discovered two deceased persons later identified as Craig Stewart 35 and Christopher. Dillard 26. Bossier City Police then...
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three 16-year-olds accused in the shooting death of a high school student as he walked home from school have been identified following their indictment Thursday by a Caddo grand jury. The three are among indictments issued for six separate homicides this year. The teenagers include Antonio Tyrone...
UPDATE 3:58 P.M. — Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for David Michael Thompson, for the murder of Jaci Wilkerson. Thompson is a white man, born on Oct. 3, 1972, according to the Tyler Police Department. He is known to drive a white Jeep Wrangler with a black top that has “Privileged” on […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the individual in the pictures below. The individual is wanted for Theft of a Motor Vehicle around the Loop Road and Westminister Avenue area. According to Monroe Police, the suspect and an unknown accomplice are believed to be allegedly responsible for […]
A man shot and killed in Shreveport's mid-city Ingleside neighborhood Monday, May 23, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Spencer D. Merritt, 41, of the 3100 block of Fulton Street, was doing renovation work on a family residence just before noon when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 p.m.
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a decade-old murder. According to the SCSO, Friday, May 20, marked the 10-year anniversary of the murder of Ashton Deon Randle. On Sunday, May 20, 2012, around 6:40 p.m., deputies with the SCSO was called...
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran from the scene of a crash Tuesday night. Video released by Crime Stoppers shows the sedan leaving the scene on the 100 block of E. Grand Ave. and turning onto Jackson St. around 9:10 p.m. Officers say someone was injured in the crash.
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning victim was identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe, La. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body of an adult male has been located in the Ouachita River. The victim’s identity has yet to be released. As always, […]
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Farmerville man who was found guilty of a crime spree in Shreveport last August was sentenced to almost 200 years in prison Wednesday in Caddo District Court. Taniel Cole, 42, was found guilty April 20 in District Judge Chris Victory's court of attempted manslaughter, four counts...
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas mechanic is behind bars, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from customers’ cars when he was supposed to be fixing them. According to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office, the investigations started after several customers reported the thefts and suspicious usage...
Hats off to the proud men and women who serve and protect the public with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office! What you'll find below are the mugshots, arrest dates, and charges filed against 24 folks arrested by the BPSO between May 21st and May 25th of 2022. The charges levied...
