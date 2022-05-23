ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Wants To Grill Her About $60 Million Elvis Trust

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsTjv_0fne9re000

Lisa Marie Presley s ex-husband Michael Lockwood has revealed his dire financial situation ahead of his showdown over support in court with Elvis’ only child.

Radar obtained the declaration filed by Lockwood in the bitter divorce where he is working to convince a judge to increase the current $4,500 a month child support payments made by Presley.

Article continues below advertisement

The judge had allowed Presley not to pay a dime in support for years because of her own financial issues. Lockwood believes those issues have turned around and wants a cut of the money flowing around.

Lockwood listed himself as a 61-year-old producer/musician who pulls in $2,500 a month. His assets are listed as $1,100 in cash and checking/savings.

The docs also note he is engaged to a 45-year-old named Stephanie Hobgood . Her monthly income is $6,000 and she contributes to the household bills.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley’s ex said he pays $3,700 a month in rent plus various other expenses for a grand total of $7,259. He owes his ex-attorney Beatrice Gung $118k and another divorce lawyer Jeff Sturman $618k. He hasn’t made a payment on those bills in years.

Lockwood lists another $224k debt owed to a third lawyer but he contests the amount. His other debts include $3,500 owed for musical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efe1U_0fne9re000

Article continues below advertisement

Presley filed for divorce from Lockwood in 2016 after a decade of marriage. The couple share two kids Finley and Harper Lockwood.

In his declaration, he told the judge he pays his bills with gifts and his “mother’s retirement fund.” Lockwood’s document also revealed the children spend 40% of the time with him and 60% with their mother.

“I have the girls Tuesday & Wednesday and every other weekend. Holidays are split evenly. Our custody order is complicated,” he wrote.

Last year, Elvis’ daughter was ordered to pay Lockwood $4,500 a month in temporary child support. He believes the amount should be increased due to her income and assets.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaYpN_0fne9re000

His lawyer notes, “[Presley] makes over $3.2 million annually in income. Recent years income may be slightly lower because of covid and intentional manipulation of her income dated down. However, she owns an interest in a recently opened [hotel] in Tennessee, she received $900k for a book deal, over a million from a settlement and she has anywhere to half a million and a million a year in personal expenses that she runs through her various businesses.

“We believe [Presley] has financial stakes in a movie about her father which is to be released shortly. To fully explore this with her on the stand is going to take many hours of testimony,” Lockwood’s attorney reveals.

Article continues below advertisement

Further, Lockwood believes Presley is the beneficiary and controls a trust established sometime around her father’s death or before worth in excess of 60 million dollars.”

The two will appear in court this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuO07_0fne9re000

Comments / 11

Bonnie Adkins
3d ago

I have a great idea...GET A JOB! You're just like a leech. Why does Lisa have to give you $4,500 a month? Put your big boy pants on and take care of yourself!

Reply
24
Kristin Tompkins
2d ago

What a leach!! It is discusting that you are after Lisa Marie's money left by her her dad. Makes you wonder if that's why he married her in the first place to get his flithy hands on Elvis' hard earned money!

Reply
6
Eileen Schauerte
3d ago

This guy needs to leave his ex alone and get a JOB.

Reply
12
Related
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Lisa Marie Presley Reacts to “Spectacular” ‘Elvis’ Biopic: “It Breaks My Heart That My Son Isn’t Here to See it”

Lisa Marie Presley took to Twitter this weekend to continue reflecting on the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, who died nearly two years ago. Presley also shared her appreciation for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, which chronicles the life of her father, Elvis Presley — and the immense disappointment that her son will never get to see the film. Presley began by acknowledging that she hasn’t posted in quite some time because “there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son.” Benjamin, the son of Presley and musician Danny Keough, died in July...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
TODAY.com

Lisa Marie Presley talks loss of son Benjamin while reflecting on ‘Elvis’ film: ‘Breaks my heart’

Lisa Marie Presley continues to mourn the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. Presley has openly mourned the loss of Benjamin, who was the grandson of Elvis Presley, in the nearly two years since his death. Ahead of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film, “Elvis,” about her late father, Presley shared a photo of the movie poster on Instagram and penned an emotional message in the caption reflecting on the film and her enduring grief.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband demands she disable cameras on Montana ranch

Brandon Blackstock filed official documents demanding ex-wife Kelly Clarkson disable the security cameras on their Montana ranch where he’s been staying. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the talk show host, 40, has been forced to turn off the 13 cameras set up throughout the property. The request doesn’t specify exactly why Blackstock wants them disabled. “Kelly Blackstock shall forth with turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total,” the order states. The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer will also have to send proof to Blackstock’s attorneys...
MONTANA STATE
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Elvis
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's witness goes viral after comeback remark to Amber Heard's lawyer

A former employee from TMZ has testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case that has gripped the world. Morgan Tremaine, who was a former field assignment manager at the publication, took to the stand to claim he dispatched photographers to get pictures of Amber at court in LA in May 2016 after they were tipped off.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Costar Diane McBain Remembers Why The King Had ‘Trouble’ on 1966’s ‘Spinout’ Film

While Elvis Presley is most well-known for his singing career, the King also made a name for himself as an actor, starring with Diane McBain at one point. The two legends worked together on “Spinout,” a 1966 film following singer and race car driver Mike McCoy. Mike has to choose between marrying the girl he loves or driving her father’s car in a famous race. He’s also pursued by two other women, including McBain’s character.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Dresses Like Marilyn Monroe After Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Moment & Losing Defamation Case

Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be phased after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian family. In fact, she seemed to be keeping the memory alive a few days later as she dressed up in a similar vibe to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from Monday (May 2), which happened only hours after the case verdict was read. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star flaunted a clip of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired style, which came less than 48 hours of Kim showing up to the New York fashion event in a dress once worn by the late iconic actress!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Johnny Depp's trial takes a strange turn as woman shouts surprising claim in court

The defamation trial is in full swing and so far viewers have learned many things about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s marital conflicts. New revelations are constantly disclosed by both parties. They both even had medical doctors weighing into some situations to provide testimonies in order to support their claims. However, a recent incident left the whole courtroom in chaos.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
198
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy