Police gather outside the home of suspected gunman 18-year-old Salvador Ramos on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) Friends grew increasingly concerned about the behavior of an 18-year-old who gunned down at least 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, but they were still shocked to learn of his brutal actions.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO