NC groups, voters urge justices to avoid redistricting case

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina advocacy groups and voters have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to avoid hearing arguments on the role of state courts in reviewing congressional redistricting maps created by state legislatures. Their attorneys and those representing North Carolina government filed legal briefs Friday in a case involving the U.S. House map that was just used in the state for primary elections this week. The Supreme Court in March refused to block the map’s use this year, but some justices signaled they were interested in formally discussing the broader questions of a clause in the Constitution. Republican legislative leaders already petitioned the court to take the case.

Governor Cooper seeking changes to NC gun laws

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged lawmakers in Raleigh and Washington to pass a series of bills after the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, but Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore criticized some efforts by Democrats to restrict gun access as “disingenuous.”
RALEIGH, NC
NC man arrested in state tax case

A Charlotte man was arrested on May 24, 2022, as a result of Wake County Grand Jury indictments for felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Medicaid expansion leaves NC patients feeling hopeful

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the outside everything looks as happy as the smiles in their photos. There is happiness, but also great worry. Dana Bango works part-time to care for her father who has cancer and for her mom who has pancreatic cancer and stage 5 dementia. Bango has also been diagnosed with cancer. […]
HEALTH
