BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A man has been hospitalized in Brookfield after police found him submerged in water. Police said at around 6:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a missing individual who was last seen on his boat tied to his dock at 75 North Lake Shore Drive on Thursday. When officers arrived they found a man submerged approximately eight feet underwater in Candlewood Lake. A Brookfield officer jumped into the water and brought the man to the surface. The man was taken to Danbury Hospital by Brookfield EMS.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO