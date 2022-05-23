ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run accident

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5OnV_0fne8QyI00

The Brownsville Police Department has released the identity of the 41-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday evening.

The woman is Joanna Cardenas of Brownsville.

Police continue to seek the driver of the truck that struck and killed Cardenas.

The hit-and-run occurred in the 2200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard near the H‑E‑B, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Authorities learned from witness statements that the woman was crossing the street when she was struck and killed, Sandoval said.

According to witness statements, the driver of a GMC SUV fled the scene. Detectives with the department’s Accident Investigation Unit believe that the white SUV suffered damage to its front end.

Authorities don’t know if the driver was a man or woman.

Police urge anyone with information to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville police officer arrested for DWI; resigns from job

A 39-year-old Brownsville police officer was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated with his daughter inside the truck. Police said David Alonzo Treviño II fell asleep inside the Toyota Tundra truck he was driving while he was stopped at a traffic light. Police found the vehicle at the intersection of Stagecoach and Alton Gloor Boulevard early Thursday morning.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Mercedes police arrest teen for alleged terroristic threat

Mercedes police arrested a 17-year-old male early Thursday morning after he reportedly made a terroristic threat. According to a news release, the teenager was arrested at his home at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday. “He was transported to the Weslaco Police Department jail where he is awaiting to be arraigned,” the release...
MERCEDES, TX
myrgv.com

Weslaco RV park murder suspect indicted, arraigned

An 18-year-old Mercedes man entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning to an indictment charging him with murder for a December fatal shooting at an recreational vehicle park in Weslaco. A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Jorge Antonio Gracia on April 26 for allegations that he shot and killed 19-year-old...
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brownsville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Arrested Mercedes teen identified after ‘terroristic threat’

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat and identity of the suspect. This arrest is a separate incident from the bomb threat that happened Thursday afternoon. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 17-year-old from the Mercedes Independent School District was arrested for making a “terroristic threat.” According to a post by […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Second suspect in Brownsville robbery arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Brownsville Police Department arrested the second suspect in a car theft. Michelle Annette Padilla was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, engaging in criminal activity, smuggling of persons, operation of a stash house and engaging in criminal activity. On May 9, Brownsville police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

‘Mobile vet’ charged for killing dog, practicing without a license

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office alleges a 56-year-old McAllen man who operated a mobile veterinarian service and prepared his equipment at a car wash was practicing veterinary medicine without a license and killed a dog as a result of a botched procedure. Sheriff’s investigators arrested Roberto Mejia on Tuesday...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Sandoval
KRGV

4 arrested in connection to ‘credible threat’ at Donna ISD

Four people were arrested in connection to a threat investigation that shut down the Donna Independent School District for the rest of the week. Among those arrested were two 17-year-old students with the district, who were charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Nathaniel Montelongo and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
myrgv.com

Edinburg man gets 40 years for sexuallly abusing child

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old Edinburg man to four decades in prison for sexually abusing a child. The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that Jorge Moreno went to trial between March 31 and April 8 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes PD: Bomb threat made over ‘hacked’ radio frequency

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with details about the threat. MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities responded to a bomb threat at Mercedes High School, evacuating the students and staff. At approximately 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, the Mercedes Police Department responded to 1200 South Florida Street in regards to a bomb threat. When police […]
MERCEDES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Gmc Suv#The White Suv
ValleyCentral

Mission man caught with $2M worth of cocaine, sentenced to 10 years

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man from Mission was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling $2 million worth of cocaine. Reynaldo Perez Jr., 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute drugs, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice. […]
MISSION, TX
Valley Morning Star

Raymondville student arrested for terror threats

RAYMONDVILLE — Authorities arrested a student Thursday facing charges of making terroristic threats on social media, Deputy Superintendent Ben Clinton said. In a statement, Superintendent Stetson Roane described the suspect as a “juvenile male.”. “The Raymondville ISD Police Department and school administration coordinated with local, state and federal...
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

8th grader arrested for making ‘terroristic threat’ to RGV school

Editors Note: This story has been updated with information regarding the identity of the teenager. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a teenager for making a “terroristic threat” toward the Raymondville Independent School District. On Wednesday, while attending a Career Fair at Raymondville High School, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ValleyCentral

WCSO investigates school threats

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday while at a Raymondville High School Career Fair, Willacy County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were approached by multiple students. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, students reported threats being made toward the school. Local agencies have been made aware of the threats and the sheriff’s office has […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
myrgv.com

Police arrest Mercedes teacher on more charges

Police arrested a Mercedes ISD teacher charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student earlier this month on more charges late last week. Frank Omar Fuentes, a 53 year-old Mission resident, was charged with two counts of indecency with child sexual contact, a second degree felony. Hidalgo County Jail...
myrgv.com

Mistrial considered after Edinburg officer brings up mugshot in capital murder trial

EDINBURG – Wednesday’s testimony ended in uncertainty after a witness in a 2018 capital murder trial may have possibly “tainted” the jury during his testimony. Gabriel Keith Escalante, 43, is accused of beating his friend, Alejandro Salinas, 53, to death and asphyxiating his friend’s mother, Olivia Salinas, 73, for money they would’ve received from a lawsuit settlement. He’s also accused of cleaning the scene of the crime with Clorox together with his girlfriend, Irene Navejar, 44.
EDINBURG, TX
The Brownsville Herald

The Brownsville Herald

Brownsville, TX
2K+
Followers
89
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brownsville Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy