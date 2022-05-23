ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee gas prices up eight cents

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices continue to rise as over 698,000 Tennesseans are forecast to hit the road for Memorial Day road trips this weekend. On average, gas prices are up eight cents compared to last week. The state’s average gas price is...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 3

natureworldnews.com

Earthquake at Tennessee Warns of Risks of Intense Quakes in the Region

A 2.6-magnitude mild earthquake struck the region outside Knoxville, Tennessee during the night, Weatherboy reports. According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9 km from the town of Garland in the eastern part of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake recorded in Tennessee this month.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is issuing a public advisory for a salvage operation in Natchez Trace State Forest

Henderson County, TN – According to the state officials, the forest salvage operations in the state forest will be conducted to rehabilitate this public land by clearing woody debris to allow public access and improve forest health of the affected acres. Officials have announced that this operation also provides...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County

The number of new COVID cases being reported in Knox County and across Tennessee is on the rise. In its weekly COVID-19 update the Knox County Health Department reported a more than 31% increase in the number of active COVID cases.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rocks Tennessee; Serves as Reminder to Larger Regional Quake Threat

A mild 2.6 earthquake rocked the area outside of Knoxville, Tennessee overnight last night. According to USGS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 9 km just over 5 miles from the town of Garland in the eastern portion of the state. This event is the strongest earthquake measured in Tennessee this month. Last week, 3 earthquakes struck the state: a 2.1 near Ridgely and both a 2.0 and 1.6 near Tiptonville. Earthquakes that hit nearby in Missouri, Georgia, and Arkansas were also felt in the state over the last 2 weeks. While these earthquakes are light and scattered around the Tennessee, scientists want people prepare should something far stronger strike.
TENNESSEE STATE
localmemphis.com

Workers' advocates turned away at Dollar General meeting in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A civil rights advocate says he and two Dollar General store workers were denied access to the company's shareholder meeting Wednesday in Tennessee where they had been outside protesting for better pay and workplace safety improvements. The Rev. William Barber II told The Associated Press he...
TENNESSEE STATE
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Mississippi man operates elaborate crime ring from Tennessee jail, stealing thousands from stores across southeast

Authorities say a Mississippi man was operating a major crime ring from behind bars, stealing thousands of dollars in materials, appliances and other purchases from Lowe’s stores across the southeastern United States. In January 2020, William Nolan, now 50, of Jackson, was arrested by Hendersonville, Tennessee, police in connection...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
thunderboltradio.com

State Lawmakers to Attend Legislative Event in Union City

State legislators from Tennessee will take part in an event in Union City this morning. The Obion County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Coffee at Discovery Park of America. District 24 State Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, will be joined by District 77 State Representative Rusty Grills, of...
UNION CITY, TN
localmemphis.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol plans added Memorial Day enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols statewide during this year's Memorial Day holiday period. According to a release, the THP will hold saturation patrols, seat belt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and deadly crashes.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

The "Delta-8 Craze" | How does Delta-8 compare to marijuana?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, Delta-8 is legal. Some people say it produces a similar effect to marijuana, and a bill that would have banned it in the state has been changed to regulate it, instead. The federal legalization of hemp through the 2018 Farm Bill removed restrictions on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Powers to speak at Tennessee Freedom Summit

NASHVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The Second Annual Tennessee Freedom Summit returns to Nashville on Aug. 19 and 20, and State Rep. Dennis Powers is among the guest speakers. Powers topic is Preventing Illegal Immigration and Protecting Free Speech in Tennessee. Only one person from the Tennessee House and Senate, among the most conservative, was tabbed to speak.
TENNESSEE STATE

