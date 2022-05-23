ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County continues to count ballots in tight U.S. Senate race

By Ryan Deto
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allegheny County election return board reconvened Monday to start reviewing and counting about 2,000 provisional ballots that had been submitted for the May primary. While the process plays out each election, with workers slowly reviewing ballots in the Allegheny County elections warehouse in Pittsburgh’s North Side, a closely contested race...

triblive.com

New Pittsburgh Courier

Democrats in the 12th District have spoken…Summer Lee reigns supreme

STATE REP. SUMMER LEE, at her election watch party, May 17, at Emerald City PGH, Downtown PIttsburgh. (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.) Overcomes ferocious attack ad campaign, defeats Steve Irwin; One step closer to U.S. Congress. In the weeks leading up to the May 17 Primary Election in Pennsylvania, Summer...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe's new manager wants to make the 'great city' better

As Terry Carcella steps up to the plate as Latrobe’s new city manager, he has one goal in mind: improving the city through effective and efficient government. “We have a great city that’s really improving,” Carcella said. “We have great amenities, and I want to make it better.”
LATROBE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate race between McCormick and Oz clash over mail-in ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tomorrow, the Allegheny County Elections Return Board will count the remaining provisional ballots from last week's primary election. Regardless of what happens once the votes are counted, the Republican U.S. Senate between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz is headed for a recall because the margins are so tight, the automatic recount clause will likely kick in. Hours ago, the McCormick campaign cited a federal appeals court decision calling on counties to count absentee or mail-in ballots that were not dated by the voter. However, Dr. Oz's campaign is saying differently. In a statement sent to KDKA, lawyers for the Oz campaign said those ballots should be tossed, citing a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that said a mail-in or absentee ballot that lacks a voter-completed date is invalid and cannot be counted. As of Sunday morning, Dr. Oz leads McCormick 418,508 votes to 417,430.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Masks required again in Fox Chapel Area schools as covid cases rise

Fox Chapel Area students and staff are yet again required to mask up in school buildings and district transportation, according to an email sent to parents Thursday evening by Superintendent Mary Catherine Reljac. The school district will provide masks for those who do not have one, Reljac said. The superintendent...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
wtae.com

Dog in need of food and water abandoned by owner in Crescent Township

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crescent Township Police are investigating after a dog in poor shape was abandoned by its owner. A witness told police a vehicle pulled into the driveway of an abandoned house and let the dog out of the car. The driver threw a ball, which the dog chased, then the vehicle drove off.
GLENWILLARD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette approves $5,000 grants for city businesses

Supply chain issues have not been kind to siblings Jeremy Mock and Denise Ward as they push ahead with renovating a Jeannette property to open Glass City Cafe. But the new business got a $5,000 dose of kindness from Jeannette council on Tuesday to help with improvements of the Clay Avenue building. Mock, of Philadelphia, a Penn-Trafford graduate, said he and Ward, of Jeannette, have been contending with the need for a new roof and HVAC improvements at the former Nancy’s Grille & Coffee Shop.
JEANNETTE, PA

