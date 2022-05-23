Four teenagers killed in shootings identified by Newberry County coroner

Newberry officials are looking for help after four teenagers were killed in shootings Sunday.

In the short term, they want help to discover what led to the two shootings separated by a city block and about 14 hours — and bring anyone responsible to justice.

In the big picture, they want do anything possible to reduce gun violence, especially among children and teenagers, and prevent any incidents like these from happening again in the future.

“Gun violence must stop,” Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said Monday at a news conference. “Young people with guns is a national problem, it’s a state problem and it’s a problem in Newberry.”

No arrests have been made and there’s no information on a shooter, or shooters, or any persons of interest, Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said at the news conference.

Goodman also said there was no word on a motive for the shootings, or if they were even connected.

The police chief did say that the four victims “were all friends at some point.” Information if there was some sort of falling out was not available.

“All these victims knew each other, and they at least were associates and in the same social circle,” Goodman said.

At the same news conference, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece identified Mykain Davis as the 16-year-old who was killed in the first shooting that police responded to early Sunday morning.

Jhisere Robinson, 15, Jahquindon Toland, 18, and Sonterrious Davis, 19, were all killed in the shooting that happened that afternoon, according to Kneece.

The Timeline

The two shootings occurred in the Wise Street area of Newberry. That’s near U.S. 76/Wilson Road and the Newberry Speedway, about 2 miles from downtown Newberry.

Shortly after midnight, Goodman said police responded to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Wise Street .

Officers found Mykain Davis had been shot, and he was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Goodman.

At about 2:50 p.m., officers were still investigating the 16-year-old’s death when they received calls about another shooting in the Wise Street area, the police chief said.

Officers responding to the 2400 block of Elanor Street found three more teenagers who were shot and also died from their injuries, according to Goodman. The two crime scenes are a tenth of a mile apart .

No other injuries were reported.

Both shootings were reported by neighbors who heard the gunfire, according to Goodman.

“As a lifelong resident of Newberry, not just the chief of police, but as someone who loves this community, someone who loves the youth of this community, I am in disbelief and I hurt to the core,” Goodman said.

Nothing Like This

Although there have been other shootings reported in that area, Goodman said in his 27 years of service he’s never dealt with a crime of this magnitude.

Goodman said his officers, along with the coroner’s office, Newberry County sheriff’s deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents worked through the night and are still investigating the shootings.

He also asked for help from the community, if anyone has any information about the shootings. That includes anything another teenager might know.

“To the young people of Newberry, understand this, we love you and I love you,” a choked up Goodman said as he fought back tears. “And I want nothing but the best for you. I’m here for you and we have to do better. ... We need all the information we can get at this point.”

Although he deferred some questions to the Newberry County School District, Goodman said he thought at least two of the victims were still in high school, while he believed two had previously graduated.

Police did not say if there was an ongoing threat to the community, but “ out of an abundance of caution ,” Newberry High School shifted to an E-learning day Monday, according to Newberry County School District.

Only the high school had virtual classes Monday, and other Newberry County schools met in person as scheduled, the school district said. Extra law enforcement officers were stationed at area schools out of caution because of the recent shootings , the sheriff’s office said.

“There has been no direct threat toward a school,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community.”

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip .

“It was a tragic 24 hours in Newberry, Senn said. “We are extremely saddened and extend our sympathies to the families.”