Road Work In Owasso Begins On E. 106th St. N.

TULSA, Okla. — People living in north Tulsa say they’re concerned about a bridge that they say is falling apart. Maureen Tarver said she has major concerns with the bridge in her neighborhood near Independence and Madison Avenue. “It’s been bad for awhile because the trucks came here...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On June 9th and 10th, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will host a public auction through Dakil Auctioneers where they will auction off 68 parcels of land. The auction is for surplus properties the agency bought as part of turnpike creations and expansions. 54 of the...
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — SH-20 between SH-11 and N. Lewis Ave. near Skiatook is closed due to high water, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation of reported Wednesday morning. In Cherokee County, SH-80 is closed approximately three miles west of Hulbert due to high water. The closure could last for...
PAWHUSKA — Cameron Ross Irons, age 32, Ponca City, turned himself in to Osage County authorities on May 24 on a warrant for Larceny of Domestic Animals, Horse, after criminal charges were filed by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier. Irons now faces charges in...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers closed a portion of the Turner Turnpike after a school bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. According to troopers, a bus crashed into a retaining wall just east of Stroud in Lincoln County. Troopers say no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — 10:05 p.m. Monday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: A road is closed due to an accident in Oklahoma County. On Monday evening, officials responded to the scene of an accident on westbound Interstate 40 at Interstate 35. At this time, the accident...
Flooding across Northeastern Oklahoma has some folks concerned as they remember previous floods. The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) is projecting the Caney River to crest within the next 17 hours. News On 6 crews saw some overflow from the Caney River saturating people's land and flowing onto roads....
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said officers shot at a man driving his car at them Wednesday night in north Tulsa. Police were responding to a domestic dispute at a home near 11th and Yale around 9:40 p.m. when a man started driving his vehicle at police officers. Police...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a call for a car fire on East 8th Street and South Lewis Avenue. When Engine 3 arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Time was of the essence as the car was only a few feet from an...
The Summer is kicking off in Tulsa as the city's water playgrounds and splash pads open for the season. According to Tulsa Parks, people can now visit the city's parks to cool off and hours have been extended. The parks will now be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m....
The heavy rain pushed several creeks to their limit with some slight flooding on Wednesday. The highest water was in Skiatook, Sperry and the north side of Tulsa along the route of Bird Creek and its tributaries. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at 5 p.m. along Bird Creek...
Despite all the rain, we've gotten the last several days, floating is still on for folks on the Illinois River. The Illinois River near Tahlequah is certainly full right now, but it looks like floating will still be on for Memorial Day weekend. The levels are nowhere near what they were earlier this month when the river crested at 27 feet.
The Cherokee Nation wants to buy a Tulsa office complex to create courtrooms and office space for tribal prosecutors. It’s part of the effort by the tribe to have justice centers throughout their 14 county nations in Eastern Oklahoma. The site at North Pointe, 205 East Pine, would be the first location in Tulsa County.
Highway 20 near Skiatook is partially shut down due to flooding from the heavy rains the area has been experiencing over the last few days. The affected area is between State Highway 11 and North Lewis Avenue. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open, according to a report from our news partners with The News on 6.
WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — On May 26, 2002, just before 8 a.m., tragedy struck on the Arkansas River. A barge crashed into a support beam holding up the 1-40 bridge. A 580-foot section of the bridge plunged into the water near Webbers Falls, taking with it several cars and tractor-trailers.
Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) is preparing for the worst as river levels continue to rise, causing widespread flooding in the Bartlesville area. CEO Tonya Pete says they have been in contact with Washington County Emergency Management should the need arise for them to evacuate. Pete says their evacuation plans are dependent on Mother Nature these next few days. She says they are hopeful the rain will stay south of our area.
Following the termination of Swadley’s Foggy Bottoms Kitchen contracts with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, assistant state fire marshal James Fullingim said only three of the six state park restaurant facilities are code compliant at Friday’s State Fire Marshal Commission meeting. The commission met on Tulsa Technology Center’s campus on Memorial Drive to hear multiple reports…
May 26 marks 20 years since a tugboat hauling two barges slammed into the Interstate 40 (I-40) bridge over the Arkansas River. The bridge collapse and the nearby town of Webbers Falls were the focus of international news coverage over that Memorial Day weekend. The towboat Robert Y. Love slammed...
