BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the past three years, Steven Allbright has been leading the soup kitchen staff at the Franciscan Center in North Baltimore, feeding the souls of our community. “Eight years ago as I came out of prison, February 21st… eight years later, I’m the executive chef here. Who would imagine?” said Allbright, the kitchen’s culinary director. “I’m an ex-offender returning citizen, I’m also of course in long -term recovery.” The New Jersey native’s inspiring story here in Baltimore starts in prison 15 years ago. “In 2007, I went to prison for assault over on the Eastern Shore and ended up while...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO