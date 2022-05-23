Heritage hosts first Fly Day, 2022

OMAK - A Tonasket woman is dead after the car she was riding in collided with another vehicle in a glancing head-on crash Friday afternoon. Washington State Troopers say at about 2:30 p.m., 38-year-old Gabbriella Garcia Harrison of Loomis was going south on SR 97 between Omak and Tonasket when she lost control and crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel. The oncoming vehicle steered to the right to avoid the crash and both vehicles struck each other’s corners, coming to rest in the centerline and northbound ditch.

OMAK, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO