Alidia Vane has been named the new director of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. Vane is currently serving as the assistant to the borough commissioner for the New York City Parks Department. In her position she is responsible for scheduling, community outreach, and conducting community meetings within the borough of the Bronx. She also leads a diverse group of employees in the development of policies and procedures ensuring that high quality park standards are being met every day.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO