Van Gundy: Why Heat Win, Will Heat Win

 3 days ago

Former NBA Coach Jeff Van Gundy knows the playoffs can be up and down but from a coaches perspective says, “I do not think your goal is level-headedness, I think your goal is to play better.”

Bam Adebayo was back in a Game 3 win against Boston and Van Gundy says of the performance, “His success was tied to Kyle Lowry being back.”

Max Strus is another key to The Heat’s postseason run.  Van Gundy says of his rise, “That goes to his work habits and competitive spirit.”

Van Gundy adds, “Six years ago he was playing Division II basketball, wow, what a story.”

What separated Erik Spoelstra from the other coaches in the league?  Van Gundy sites, “He has got coaching courage.”

If you are wondering why P.J. Tucker always seems to be on a good team, Van Gundy says, “You do not find players like P.J. Tucker on bad teams those teams do not play hard, do not sacrifice and do not play selfless.”

Finally, does Van Gundy see The Heat winning tonight?  He claims, “I would be surprised because I think Boston has a talent advantage.”

Game 4 Heat vs. Celtics tonight at 8:30 p.m.

