Modesto, CA

Loved ones mourn two cousins killed in rollover crash on Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto

By Deke Farrow
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Family members and other loved ones gathered Monday morning on a Modesto canal bank along Briggsmore Avenue to mourn two cousins who died in a crash there early Sunday.

The men killed have been identified as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas. Modesto police listed them as Ceres residents, while the county Coroner’s Office said they’re from Turlock.

But Oryan’s brother Guillermo Ornelas said the cousins both lived in Modesto. Gesturing east to the Lakewood Avenue area, he said his brother was “almost home” when they crashed after leaving a family birthday celebration.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof on the canal bank on the north edge of the eastbound lanes of Briggsmore. Both men had been ejected from the SUV as it overturned. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined the Tahoe was traveling east on East Briggsmore Avenue from Oakdale Road when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said investigators have not yet determined which man was driving.

Photos of Steven Ornelas, on the left, and Oryan Ornelas sit at a memorial on a canal bank off East Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto where the cousins were killed in a crash early Sunday, May 22, 2022. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night at the crash scene, and flowers, candles, photos and more remained there Monday morning as Guillermo Ornelas and other family members and friends gathered again to remember Steven, who was known as Buddy, and Oryan, who was called Ray.

Guillermo spoke about the men as other mourners arrived with folding chairs and a portable music system.

Oryan had just been promoted at IC Refrigeration in Ceres, said Guillermo, who’d already heard from a company representative offering help to the family. He and his little brother “bumped heads a lot” but were best friends.

Oryan was a “kindhearted person,” his brother recalled. “If he loves you, he’s gonna be there for you to the fullest, he’ll fight an army for you.”

His cousin Steven currently was unemployed after the last company he worked for was sold, Guillermo said. He leaves behind six young children — three sons and three daughters.

“My cousin Steven kind of raised me. He taught me a lot,” Guillermo said. “His soul was pure,” he added. “He was my daughters’ godfather for a reason. He took care of me when I had nowhere to go. I lived with him.”

Oryan had no children, Guillermo said, but he was a “magnificent” uncle to his big brother’s two kids.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Kyle Johnson at JohnsonK@Modestopd.com.

Lawanda Harmon
3d ago

prayers sent up for both families I heard about it, I have boys close to that age at the end of the day they still are children someone's children I'm a mother my heart goes out to their families may God comfort them during this tragic loss 💔💔💙💙🙏🏼🙏🏼👣👣

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nationwide Report

49-year-old Francisca Delems and several others injured after a crash in Ione; Cassandra Suarez arrested (Ione, CA)

49-year-old Francisca Delems and several others injured after a crash in Ione; Cassandra Suarez arrested (Ione, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 49-year-old Francisca Delems as the victim who suffered injuries following a head-on collision that also injured several others on Monday night in Ione. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 11:08 p.m. on State Route 88 near Eggimm Lane [...]
IONE, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Freeway Shoulder Grass Fire Extends to Exterior of Commercial Structure

At about 3:22 pm Monday afternoon, the Turlock Fire Department, Modesto Fire Department, and Turlock Rural Fire Protection District were dispatched to a reported vegetation fire southbound State Route 99 just south of West Main Street, Turlock. When crews arrived on scene, they found a grass fire on the southbound...
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Merced bank robbery suspect arrested after police pursuit

“Merced – On May 20, 2022 at 10:01A.M., Merced Police received a call regarding a bank robbery at PNC Bank located at 3065 G Street in Merced. A male suspect robbed the bank by passing a note to the teller. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.
MERCED, CA
ABC10

5 homes damaged after fire tears through Modesto trailer park

MODESTO, Calif. — 5 homes were damaged after a fire at a Modesto trailer park Wednesday evening. The blaze impacted 15 people. Fire crews are currently overhauling the involved trailers. The fire happened along the 600 block of South 7th Street in Modesto just before 7:30 p.m. Crews from...
MODESTO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Drive-By Shooting Occurs in Northwest Turlock Neighborhood

At about 8:13 pm Tuesday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense in progress near the intersection of Yale Avenue and Georgetown Avenue, Turlock, after the occupants of two vehicles were believed to be shooting at each other. Reports were that the two vehicles involved...
TURLOCK, CA
KMJ

Merced Robbery Suspect Armed And On The Run

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ) — Merced Police continue looking for the person who robbed Five Star Burger Tuesday night. Police Officers recieved a call of an armed robbery at 5-Star Burger on Yosemite Parkway in Merced. When Officers arrived, witnesses say a man wearing a black hooded sweater and mask...
MERCED, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Still Trying To Identify 2 Suspects In Deadly February Shooting Outside South Side Market

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are still looking for leads in identifying the suspects involved in a deadly shooting outside a Stockton store earlier in the year. Stockton police say, back on Feb. 21, 34-year-old David Carlos was sitting in a car parked outside the South Side Market when he was shot several times. He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries days later. Exactly why Carlos was targeted is unclear. While detectives say they have followed several solid leads, help is still needed to identify the two suspects caught on surveillance footage leading up to the shooting. One suspect had a distinctive hoodie with the logo “BBB” on the front. Few distinguishing details are available on the second suspect seen walking behind the first. On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects in the hopes of jogging people’s memories. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

