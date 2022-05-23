Loved ones mourn two cousins killed in rollover crash on Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto

Family members and other loved ones gathered Monday morning on a Modesto canal bank along Briggsmore Avenue to mourn two cousins who died in a crash there early Sunday.

The men killed have been identified as 31-year-old Steven Ornelas and 25-year-old Oryan Ornelas. Modesto police listed them as Ceres residents, while the county Coroner’s Office said they’re from Turlock.

But Oryan’s brother Guillermo Ornelas said the cousins both lived in Modesto. Gesturing east to the Lakewood Avenue area, he said his brother was “almost home” when they crashed after leaving a family birthday celebration.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof on the canal bank on the north edge of the eastbound lanes of Briggsmore. Both men had been ejected from the SUV as it overturned. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation determined the Tahoe was traveling east on East Briggsmore Avenue from Oakdale Road when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn. Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said investigators have not yet determined which man was driving.

Photos of Steven Ornelas, on the left, and Oryan Ornelas sit at a memorial on a canal bank off East Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto where the cousins were killed in a crash early Sunday, May 22, 2022. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night at the crash scene, and flowers, candles, photos and more remained there Monday morning as Guillermo Ornelas and other family members and friends gathered again to remember Steven, who was known as Buddy, and Oryan, who was called Ray.

Guillermo spoke about the men as other mourners arrived with folding chairs and a portable music system.

Oryan had just been promoted at IC Refrigeration in Ceres, said Guillermo, who’d already heard from a company representative offering help to the family. He and his little brother “bumped heads a lot” but were best friends.

Oryan was a “kindhearted person,” his brother recalled. “If he loves you, he’s gonna be there for you to the fullest, he’ll fight an army for you.”

His cousin Steven currently was unemployed after the last company he worked for was sold, Guillermo said. He leaves behind six young children — three sons and three daughters.

“My cousin Steven kind of raised me. He taught me a lot,” Guillermo said. “His soul was pure,” he added. “He was my daughters’ godfather for a reason. He took care of me when I had nowhere to go. I lived with him.”

Oryan had no children, Guillermo said, but he was a “magnificent” uncle to his big brother’s two kids.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, police said. Witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer Kyle Johnson at JohnsonK@Modestopd.com.