Location, name changes proposed for North Point polling precincts

As most members of our community are aware, the town of Middleburg has received two preliminary concept plans for potential requests to annex property into the town with the desire of building housing. We presented the facts and details of these proposals in a public information session on April 19, (thank you to everyone who attended). The goal of that public information session was to provide as much information as the town currently has, allow folks to see what the potential impacts will be, outline the town’s process for receiving input and feedback from the community, and to ask questions. Since that time, many folks in the community have either sent in questions or directly asked a member of the town government excellent and thoughtful questions and also provided valuable input, recommendations and feedback. Unfortunately, there has also been a good deal of misinformation, speculation, and simply erroneous info that has made its way into this very important community discussion.

MIDDLEBURG, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO