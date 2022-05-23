ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Zoo planning one of the largest elephant preserves in the country

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Zoo is about one month out from breaking ground on the Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve, which will be one of the largest elephant preserves in North America.

Since 2011, the zoo has completed more than $36 million in master plan and infrastructure projects zoo-wide and they plan to complete almost $60 million more for the master plan’s second phase.

Phase 2 includes:

The zoo’s plans for the elephant exhibit are driven in part by an elephant welfare study, to provide more acreage to allow for larger herds of elephants. The Tulsa Zoo is currently home to three elephants. This expansion would allow them to house ten or more, which means multiple herds that can interact.

The ten-acre experience will give guests an close-up view from the facility and an elevated deck to see inside the barn as well.

