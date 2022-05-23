ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

Did you know that there are several castles located in Louisiana?

I knew of a few but this list actually surprised me a little bit.

Louisiana actually has some of the most interesting and mysterious castles right here in our own backyard.

Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana:

Google Maps

1. Old LA State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge, LA
Located at 100 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70801.

This castle was built in 1847 and was known as the “Castle on the River.” This site served as the state headquarters for 85 years before it was abandoned for the new state capital in 1932. Tours of the old state capital are free to the public.

Google Maps

2. Layton Castle in Monroe, LA
Located at 1133 S Grand St, Monroe, LA 71202.

This castle was originally built in 1814. This castle is now apartments and also serves as a venue where special events can be held.

Google Maps

3. Chateau de Bon Reve in Sulphur, LA
Located at 1995 N Claiborne St, Sulphur, LA 70663.

This castle was built by Dwaine Allen Ellender. According to Google, it looks like this castle is currently closed to the public however it is still a stunning sight to see.

Google Maps

4. Louisiana Castle in Franklinton, LA
Located at Castle View Dr, 6, LA 70438.

This castle was built as a replica of an English Norman Keep Castle by Dr. Marc Belcher. If you are wanting to have a royal wedding then this is the place for you since they are currently a year-round wedding venue.

Google Maps

5. Le Petit Chateau de Luxe in Mermentau, LA
Located at Castle Cove, Morse, LA 70559.

This castle was named one of the must-see spots in Acadia Parish. Le Petit Chateau has three marble mantles that date back to the 16th century.

Google Maps

6. Fisherman’s Castle on Irish Bayou
Located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129.

This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. The castle was originally built for the New Orleans World’s Fair in 1984 by Simon Villemarette. Since then the house has been sold several times to people who have tried to fix it up and keep it in pristine condition.

Google Maps

7. Beauregard’s Castle on Fort Proctor, LA
Located at  Fort Proctor, Mouth of Bayou Yscloskey, Fort Proctor, St Bernard, LA 70085.

This castle was actually built to help protect the Port of New Orleans from naval attacks. You can see this castle from Shell Beach but if you are wanting to visit it then you will need a boat since it is surrounded by water from Lake Borgne.

Castles may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Louisiana but they are here and are waiting for you to explore them.

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

Image of

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

Image of

Comments / 2

Related
99.9 KTDY

Changes Coming for Fishing and Crabbing Licenses in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced that changes are coming for fishing and crabbing licensing in Louisiana. In addition to some licensing changes, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is adding a feature to its website that will allow for the automatic renewal of your licenses.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Chef Competitors Announced for Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off

The Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board has announced which chefs will be competing for the coveted title of King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood. That title will be determined at the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off to be held in Lafayette on Tuesday, June 7th at the Cajundome. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
Sulphur, LA
City
Saint Bernard, LA
City
Franklinton, LA
Louisiana, MO
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Louisiana, MO
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Monroe, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPLC TV

163 orphaned oil wells on federal lands in Louisiana to be cleaned up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The White House announced a $33 million investment through President Biden’s infrastructure law that they say will create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, including Louisiana. Steve Feldgus, interior deputy assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management, said 163...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Tiki Tubing Announces Closure For Summer of 2022

Tiki Tubing is done for the summer of 2022. According to a post on their website, Tiki Tubing will not be in operation this summer. In recent reports, the owners of Tiki Tubing were arrested on various sex crime charges, thus the business has been forced to suspend operations. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layton Castle#Google Maps 4#Louisiana Castle#La 70438#English
kalb.com

How gas prices have changed in Louisiana in the last week

(Stacker) - Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WWL

Louisiana sending $4.8 million in checks to some residents

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana closer to removing Confederate-themed holidays

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Confederate holidays would be erased from Louisiana law under legislation approved 4-2 Tuesday by a state Senate committee. The House-passed bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the full Senate. Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring...
LOUISIANA STATE
roadsbridges.com

Louisiana officials narrow down possible Mississippi River bridge site

Louisiana state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials hope to cut the number of prospective sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge by the end of the month, sooner than anticipated. “We’re running a little ahead of the timeline that we initially set,” said spokesman Rodney Mallett.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
BILOXI, MS
K945

Sorry Texas, Your Title of Biggest Buc-ee’s in America Is Gone

Buc-ee's the best gas station of all time announced in January of 2019 that they would open their first-ever Non-Texan Buc-ee's store. Since then we have been begging for one in Shreveport-Bossier. The Texas-sized gas station company opened the biggest gas station Alabama has ever seen in 2021 and every...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KATC News

Louisiana toddler drowns in Biloxi

A toddler from Louisiana drowned Sunday at a Biloxi resort, our media partners at The Advocate report. The two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.
BILOXI, MS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy